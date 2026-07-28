County Executive Ken Jenkins Signs Legislation Prohibiting the sale of Camouflaged Vaping Devices in Westchester

Published: 28 July 2026

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B94PWZEx4DI

In an effort to protect the health and safety of Westchester County’s young people, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins signed legislation prohibiting the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices camouflaged to look like everyday items. The new law reflects growing concern over marketing material targeted specifically at youth, and aligns with the County’s ongoing efforts to reduce nicotine use among minors.

Jenkins said: “Westchester County is taking a stand against these deceptive products, and the manufacturers who are directly targeting our kids. These devices may look completely innocent, but they are ultimately luring young people into an addicting nicotine habit. Our goal is to raise a generation that is healthy, resilient and free of harmful products, and this legislation helps ensure we will deliver on that promise for Westchester County’s youth and families.”

The legislation:

Bans the sale, offer for sale, or transfer of e-cigarettes or vaping products that resemble school supplies or personal items, including but not limited to highlighters, USB drives, ballpoint pens, smartphone cases, smartwatches, toys, drink containers and/or backpacks.

Establishes fines ranging from $300 to $1,500 for the first violation, with increasing penalties of $1000 to $2500 for repeat offenses.

Authorizes the Westchester County Board of Health to enforce the law.

Westchester County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson said: “A vape disguised as a highlighter or pen is not clever design—it is a deliberate attempt to hide nicotine addiction in plain sight. I thank County Executive Ken Jenkins for introducing this legislation and his summer interns for helping bring this emerging threat to our attention. Their advocacy is an important reminder that young people often recognize what is reaching their peers before adults do, and responsible leadership requires us to listen. As Chair of the Board of Legislators’ Committee on Health, I am proud that Westchester is declaring unequivocally: deception is not innovation, and our children are not a market. We will keep listening, educating and advancing protections so public health stays ahead of an industry constantly seeking new ways to reach our youth.”

President of the Lower Hudson Valley Council of School Superintendents Ray Sanchez said: “Our schools work every day to help young people make healthy choices. Legislation that removes deceptive vaping devices from the marketplace strengthens those efforts and sends a clear message that the health and safety of our children must always come first. I commend Westchester County for its leadership on this important issue.”

White Plains School Superintendent Joseph Ricca said: “Under the leadership of County Executive Jenkins, Westchester County is taking a strong stand in support of the health and safety of our children and families by making the deceptive marketing of e-cigarette and vaping devices illegal in Westchester County. Disguising these devices as everyday items such as pens, markers, and cosmetics is only used to conceal these harmful products which rob our children of their health and wellness and is a serious problem facing every parent/guardian in our communities. We are grateful to County Executive Jenkins, and the Westchester County Board of Legislators, for standing up for our children and ending the availability of these deceptive products in Westchester County.”

Bronxville Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kelly said: “I'm certain I speak on behalf of all School Superintendents in Westchester County when I express our deep gratitude to County Executive Ken Jenkins for prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our students. Banning these camouflaged e-devices is an important step toward ensuring our students are safe. We welcome the continued strong partnership between our Schools and Westchester County.”

Community Engagement Coordinator for POW’R Against Tobacco Molly Franco said: “This is an important public health victory for Westchester County and a step toward a tobacco-free future. We applaud Westchester County’s leaders for recognizing the evolving tactics used to market and conceal nicotine products and for taking action to address them.”

The County Board of Legislators is considering another bill that would allow the Board of Health to enforce the prohibition of the possession of flavored nicotine vape products by businesses in Westchester.