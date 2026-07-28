Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,238 in the last 365 days.

South Riding man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

Michael David Seeds, 28, of South Riding, was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Riding man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.