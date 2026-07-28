NEWS RELEASE: USDA emergency assistance deadline is Friday, July 31, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

DAVID A. LOPEZ

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA



HAWAIʻI FARMS URGED TO APPLY FOR USDA EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE BEFORE JULY 31 DEADLINE

2026-012

For Immediate Release

July 27, 2026

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi agricultural producers affected by the March 10–24, 2026 Kona Low storms are urged to contact their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) office and apply for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) by Friday, July 31, 2026.

ECP provides financial cost-share and technical assistance to eligible agricultural producers to repair and restore farmland and irrigation equipment damaged by qualifying natural disasters. Assistance may be available for approved conservation practices such as debris removal, land grading or shaping, restoration of permanent fencing, restoration of conservation structures and emergency water-conservation measures during severe drought.

Farm producers and farmers from all four counties are encouraged to contact FSA even if they previously received information about other recovery programs, including the Emergency Watershed Protection program. Producers should not assume that participation in, or information about, another recovery program replaces an ECP application.

Eligible producers should contact their local FSA office as soon as possible. FSA will review requests, assess documented damage and provide instructions on eligibility, required documentation and approved restoration measures. Producers should not begin work before receiving directions from FSA when pre-approval is required.

Producers may be reimbursed for eligible restoration work, including some work they perform themselves; a 25% advance may be available upon request.

“We understand that recovery has placed a real burden on Hawaiʻi’s farmers and ranchers and we want every eligible producer to know that help remains available,” said HIEMA Administrator David Lopez. “We recognize that our farmers and ranchers are essential to Hawaiʻi’s communities and food security, so we strongly encourage farmers to call their local FSA county office and apply before the extended July 31 deadline.”

For more information or to apply, contact:

Hawaiʻi County FSA Service Center – Hilo: 808-933-8334

Hawaiʻi County FSA Service Center – Kealakekua: 808-933-8381 Ext. 2

Maui Nui County FSA Service Center: 808-871-5500 Ext. 2

Honolulu County FSA Service Center: 808-861-8538

Kauaʻi County FSA Service Center: 808-975-9529

The state encourages county partners, agricultural organizations and farm-support networks to share this deadline with potentially eligible producers.

Video courtesy Digital Visual Information Distribution System:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1000444/coast-guard-conducts-overflights-during-flash-floods-oahu

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1000444/coast-guard-conducts-overflights-during-flash-floods-oa hu

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1000444/coast-guard-conducts-overflights-during-flash-floods-oahu

Photos courtesy Digital Visual Information Distribution System:

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9577653/army-black-hawk-crew-documents-storm-damaged-infrastructure

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9577097/coast-guard-conducts-overflight-during-flash-floods-oahu

USDA Farm Service Agency – Toll Free: 1-888-709-8957

FSA ECP Fact sheet

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