STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

KA ʻOIHANA ALAKAU

ED SNIFFEN

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION INVITES THE PUBLIC TO A MEETING ON THE LĪHUʻE AIRPORT OPTIMIZATION PLAN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

26-0324

Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi— The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites community members to attend public meetings in August to learn about the ongoing Līhuʻe Airport Optimization Plan.

Community members are invited to attend any of the following meetings to learn about key planning efforts completed to date, including facility requirements, alternatives under consideration and the preliminary screening of alternatives. The meetings will also include a summary of input received during the March 2026 public engagement process — and will provide an opportunity for community members to share additional feedback.

The same information will be presented at each meeting and a recording of the presentation and meeting materials will be posted on the project website at www.lihoptimizationplan.com. Community members who are unable to attend a meeting will also have an opportunity to provide feedback through an online comment collector.

Public Meeting Schedule:

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kīlauea Elementary School Cafeteria

2440 Kolo Rd., Kīlauea

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

County Planning Commission Hearing Room

4444 Rice St., Līhuʻe

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mahelona Hospital Auditorium

4800 Kawaihau Rd., Kapaʻa

Thursday, August 13, 2026

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kōloa Neighborhood Center

3461B Weliweli Rd., Kōloa

Requests for project information should be directed to Christina McWhorter, HDOT Airports Project Manager, 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819-1880; phone: 808-838-8817; or email: [email protected].

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons is asked to contact Christina McWhorter as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

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