Clifton Court Forebay: A Safe Haven for California ...

A Northwestern pond turtle is captured and monitored as part of the Northwestern pond turtle population monitoring program at the seeps surrounding Clifton Court Forebay in Contra Costa County.

Veronica Wunderlich loves turtles. As DWR’s resident herpetologist, she is captivated by their unique charm and charisma.

“They look like they’re always smiling,” she said. “They are an attractive animal. I have yet to meet a person that says, ‘Eww, I hate turtles.”

Recently, Wunderlich and her team visited the wetlands near Clifton Court Forebay to survey Northwestern Pond Turtles, a species native to California that is under consideration for listing as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The team’s survey work helps track how they’re doing in the wild.

Loss of habitat and the effects of climate change are putting these turtles at risk. They need access to both aquatic and upland habitat for nesting and shade. Rising temperatures can have devastating consequences for their population, considering they’re the only remaining freshwater turtle species native to California.

The drainage ponds, or “seeps,” surrounding the 31,000-acre-foot Clifton Court Forebay are ideal habitat for a robust population of Northwestern Pond Turtles. As part of the State Water Project, the permanence of the facility means the turtles are forever protected from the adverse effects of future land development.

“These seeps are an integral part of the Clifton Court Forebay system, where water is brought into the State Water Project from the south Delta,” said Wunderlich. “DWR stepped up its [evaluation] for the species in 2023. Now, it's an annual effort that gives us critical insight into their age distribution, health, and reproductive maturity.”

Just on the other side of a levee, Wunderlich and her team set up what she called her “turtle concierge” monitoring station – a shaded patch of ground with padding and throw pillows designed to provide comfort to the scientists and turtles alike as each specimen is examined, recorded and returned to the water.

Bayan Ahmed, environmental scientist with DWR, indicated the results of the survey are encouraging.

“The turtles here seem to be doing really well,” she said. “We're finding juveniles every year, which tells us they're reproducing successfully, and we're capturing more turtles during each survey, suggesting the population is growing. It's exciting to track their progress.”

In addition to learning about turtle population health and habitat use, researchers are studying a possible “hybrid” turtle population at Clifton Court Forebay where the ranges of the Northwestern and Southwestern Pond Turtles overlap, creating opportunities to learn more about the species’ genetics and long-term viability.

“I think we have a good chance of having hybrids here. One of the things that I would like to do is to get samples so we can test them genetically and add that information into the statewide genetics layout showing where those two species come together. That would help us identify whether this is a unique hybrid population,” said Wunderlich.

Hybrid or not, turtles will continue to hold a special place in Wunderlich's life and work.

“Turtles are beautiful, interesting, fun creatures,” she said. “It looks like an animal that’s loving life.”