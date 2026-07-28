Standard Commercial Fishing License applications due Sept. 21 for review this fall

The application deadline is approaching for those who wish to be considered for a Standard Commercial Fishing License (SCFL) this fall. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries SCFL Eligibility Board will meet Oct. 14 to consider license applications that are deemed complete and submitted by Sept. 21.

The SCFL is an annual license issued to an individual or business that allows the commercial harvest of fish, shrimp, crab and other marine species from North Carolina coastal waters and the sale of that harvest to a licensed dealer. The SCFL Eligibility Board meets two to three times a year to consider license applications.

For directions on applying for a commercial fishing license, go to https://deq.nc.gov/scfl-eligibility-pool and click on the Eligibility Pool Application link.

For more information on the meeting, contact division License Eligibility Clerk Ann Bordeaux-Nixon at 910-796-7261 or Ann.Bordeaux-Nixon@deq.nc.gov.