SRS Capital Markets Transaction Volume is at $1.6 Billion Mid-Year; Exceeding Pace of 2025 Record-Breaking Year

SRS

The Capital Markets team continues to build on its record-breaking trajectory in 2026

Despite macro-economic headwinds, investor demand for retail and industrial property is strong.” — Matthew Mousavi

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRS Real Estate Partners Capital Markets has announced that the firm is already ahead of its record-breaking 2025 mid-year volume. Reaching this milestone at the halfway point is a sign that SRS’ transactional activity remains robust despite the economic headwinds that are prevalent in today’s macro environment.The Capital Markets team continues to build on its record-breaking trajectory in 2026, having already completed more than $1.6 billion in transaction volume and over 400 property sales year-to-date, exceeding last year's mid-year pace. This follows a milestone 2025 in which SRS Capital Markets achieved a firm record of $3.5 billion in transaction volume nationwide - which is the strongest annual performance since the platform was established in 2016.“SRS came into 2026 with strong momentum after a record breaking 2025 propelled by over $5 billion of property on the market in 40 plus states comprising more than 1,000 individual offerings. Despite macro-economic headwinds that include the elevated rate environment, continued concerns of upward pressures of inflation and energy prices, and conflicts in the Middle East, investor demand for retail and industrial property is strong. This is due in part to the higher capital allocations directed towards this segment, particularly for credit retail and industrial from REITs and institutions,” said Matthew Mousavi , Co-Head and Senior Managing Principal, SRS Capital Markets.Mousavi added that asset types such as quick-service restaurant (QSR) with drive thrus, fee simple C-stores with gas and car washes qualifying for bonus depreciation, fitness centers, grocery stores, automotive, and other segments and industries are sought after by a wide range of investor profiles, including private investors and 1031 exchange buyers.Some of the team’s 2026 deal highlights that underscore its market strength, include:• Record-breaking $7.9 million ground lease (land ownership) sale of a newly developed Chick-fil-A property in Placentia, California. This deal was the highest-priced QSR sale in Orange County over the past two years and is the only QSR/fast-food sale during that period to exceed a $6 million price point.• $10.825 million sale of in-line shops at Waldorf Park, in Waldorf, Maryland. This transaction marked the third and final disposition in a structured three-asset monetization strategy for Waldorf Park, led by the SRS team on behalf of the seller. The 36,000-square-foot asset commanded an aggregate valuation of approximately $20 million.• $11.35 million acquisition of a 28,000 SF property occupied by Smart & Final in Huntington Park, California, closed at a 5.8% cap rate. The property was a compelling longstanding investment opportunity featuring a long-term lease structure, minimal landlord responsibilities and a tenant with a strong track record proving that investors continue to target high-quality assets in infill Los Angeles markets and other strategic Southern California locations.All told, the success to date in 2026 highlights the reach and strength of the SRS Capital Markets’ platform and its more than 80 capital markets professionals located coast to coast.About SRS Real Estate PartnersFounded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is celebrating 40 years of going the extra mile for its clients. A leader in consumer-driven real estate, SRS provides commercial real estate solutions across retail, industrial, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dallas with 30 offices nationwide, the firm measures its success by the achievement of its clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

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