Full Moon Observation at Camden Hills State Park - on the top of Mt. Battie
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 29, 2026
- 8:00 PM Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Enjoy the full "Buck" Moon from the top of Mount Battie. Moonrise will be at 8:21 p.m. The gate will be open until 10:00 p.m., so arrive early and bring your own binoculars and telescopes. This is a self-guided viewing.
Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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