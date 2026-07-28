Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 29, 2026

- 8:00 PM Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Enjoy the full "Buck" Moon from the top of Mount Battie. Moonrise will be at 8:21 p.m. The gate will be open until 10:00 p.m., so arrive early and bring your own binoculars and telescopes. This is a self-guided viewing.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

Related Website



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Camden Hills State Park (200 KB)