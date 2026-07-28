Rare Mid-Century Modern Estate Hits the Market in Escondido’s San Pasqual Valley

Restored 1971 estate with pool, regulation tennis court, greenhouse & nearly 4,000 sq ft of single-level living

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare example of late Mid-Century Modern architecture has entered the market in Escondido’s coveted San Pasqual Valley. Located at 1922 Verde Via, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate is offered at $1,649,000 and represented by Rodeo Realty agent Jaisa Bishop.

Built in 1971 as a private estate for the owners of Straw Hat Pizza, the home reflects an era when architecture, landscape, and everyday living were designed as one. The residence was originally created by architect Roger Kerr and has since been carefully restored and reimagined with a deep respect for its original design.

“This is much more than a beautiful home—it is a piece of Southern California design history,” said Bishop. “The owners have done an incredible job preserving the details that give the property its character while making it comfortable and functional for modern living.”

Set on an elevated corner lot within a quiet cul-de-sac, the 3,979-square-foot residence offers a spacious single-level floor plan designed around the Southern California indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Original Lauan wood doors with period hardware, walnut wall paneling, volcanic stone, raised ceilings, oversized eaves, expansive windows, and natural stone surfaces preserve the home’s architectural identity. Warm woods, natural textures, and abundant sunlight create a living environment that feels both sophisticated and connected to its surroundings.

Beyond the home, the grounds unfold like a private resort. The property includes a sparkling swimming pool with its original vintage diving board and slide, a fully illuminated regulation tennis court, a 9-by-16-foot Santa Barbara Redwood greenhouse, an intimate fire pit, and thoughtfully composed gardens.

The estate borders a peaceful avocado grove and features a diverse collection of mature landscaping, including plumeria, citrus trees, native plantings, and an established grove of sculptural Banksia integrifolia trees.

While the home remains rooted in its architectural past, it also offers modern efficiency. A fully paid solar system eliminates the current owners’ electric bill and generates additional returns through San Diego Gas & Electric.

A separate gated entrance provides added flexibility for RVs and horse trailers. The estate also includes flat, usable land that may accommodate horses, offering a rare combination of architectural distinction and equestrian potential.

Located less than four miles from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, the property provides a private retreat surrounded by the natural beauty of the San Pasqual Valley while remaining within easy reach of Escondido and greater San Diego.

“It’s so rare to find a Mid Century home that lives so beautifully in such a great location. The use of space is peaceful, the floorplan is perfect, and it I could sit under the oversized eaves and gaze out at the pool and the orchards all day.”

1922 Verde Via, Escondido, California, is currently listed for $1,649,000.



Property Highlights

- Six bedrooms and five bathrooms

- Approximately 3,979 square feet

- Single-level late Mid-Century Modern design

- Originally designed by architect Roger Kerr

- Built in 1971 for the owners of Straw Hat Pizza

- Swimming pool with original diving board and slide

- Fully illuminated regulation tennis court

- Santa Barbara Redwood greenhouse

- Fully paid solar system

- Separate gated entrance for RVs and horse trailers

- Flat, usable land with potential space for horses

- Less than four miles from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park



About Jaisa Bishop

Jaisa Bishop is a real estate agent with Rodeo Realty, representing buyers and sellers throughout Southern California. With a focus on personal service, market knowledge, and thoughtful property presentation, Bishop helps clients navigate each stage of the real estate process.



About Rodeo Realty

Rodeo Realty is one of Southern California’s leading independently owned real estate firms. Since 1986, the company has represented buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and surrounding Southern California communities. Rodeo Realty is known for its experienced agents, strong local knowledge, and commitment to providing exceptional service.



Media and property inquiries:

Jaisa Bishop

Rodeo Realty

858.382.6428

jaisa@rodeore.com



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