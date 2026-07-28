Former Sudlersville Town Commissioner Sentenced in Theft Case

Jonathan Keith Griffith was sentenced Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in the Circuit Court for Queen Anne's County after previously pleading guilty to charges stemming from the theft of funds from the Town of Sudlersville.

Judge Knight imposed a twenty-year sentence, with 15 years of active incarceration ordered to be served in the state prison system, along with five additional years of incarceration suspended. Upon his release, he will serve five years of supervised probation.

The Court also ordered Griffith to pay $336,881.11 in restitution to Queen Anne's County. Restitution payments will be administered through Parole and Probation and will begin following his release from incarceration. The Court waived fines and all fees except $185 in court costs to maximize the amount available for restitution. The Court also ordered that Griffith be prohibited from entering the corporate limits of the Town of Sudlersville following his release and noted that available assets may be applied toward the restitution obligation as permitted by law.

The charges resulted from an investigation initiated after Queen Anne's County acquired ownership, operation and financial responsibility for the Town of Sudlersville's water and sewer system in 2025. As part of the acquisition process, the County conducted a financial audit that identified suspicious banking activity. The matter was immediately referred to the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office, which conducted the criminal investigation.

"Queen Anne's County remains committed to protecting public resources and maintaining the trust placed in us by our residents," said County Administrator Todd Mohn. "When concerns were identified during the acquisition process, the County acted promptly by referring the matter for criminal investigation. We appreciate the work of the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office and law enforcement throughout this case."

While the Court acknowledged that full restitution may take many years, the restitution order ensures that any payments made by Griffith will be directed to Queen Anne's County to help recover public funds.

See the previous statement when charges were filed here https://qac.org/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/3105

No further comment will be made regarding this matter.