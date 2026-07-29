Connecticut Assisted Living Association Partners with Cyber Trust Alliance to Strengthen Cybersecurity Readiness

Leaders in Cybersecurity Risk Assessment and Compliance Leading Senior Living Forward

Partnership gives CALA members cybersecurity assessment resources and practical guidance to protect resident data, strengthen resilience, and reduce cyber risk.

Cyber threats are increasingly targeting senior living providers, and many organizations need clearer visibility into where their greatest risks exist,”” — Randy Steinle, CEO & Co-Founder of Cyber Trust Alliance.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) has partnered with Cyber Trust Alliance, a leader in cybersecurity risk assessment and compliance readiness, to help assisted living providers across Connecticut better understand, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape.Through this partnership, CALA member organizations will have access to Cyber Trust Alliance’s risk assessment capabilities and practical guidance to help identify vulnerabilities, prioritize remediation efforts, and support alignment with regulatory and industry frameworks. The collaboration is designed to help senior living leaders protect resident and organizational data, strengthen operational resilience, and maintain continuity of care and services in the face of rising cyber threats.“Cyber threats are increasingly targeting senior living providers, and many organizations need clearer visibility into where their greatest risks exist,” said Randy Steinle, CEO & Co-Founder of Cyber Trust Alliance. “Partnering with CALA gives us the opportunity to bring actionable risk intelligence to Connecticut assisted living communities, helping them make smarter, faster cybersecurity decisions with greater confidence.”Cyber Trust Alliance delivers data-driven cyber risk assessments that translate technical findings into clear business, operational, and care-delivery impact. By focusing on risk, not just controls, Cyber Trust Alliance helps healthcare and senior living leaders move from reactive security measures to proactive, prioritized risk management.“Assisted living providers across Connecticut are navigating an evolving cyber threat environment while continuing to balance resident safety, quality care, operational demands, and regulatory requirements,” said Christopher Cater, President of CALA. “This partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance gives our members valuable tools and expertise to understand their cyber risk posture better and take informed steps to strengthen resilience.”The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving cybersecurity readiness across Connecticut’s assisted living sector and supporting providers as they safeguard sensitive data, critical systems, and the trust of residents, families, and care teams.About CALAThe Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) supports and advances assisted living providers across Connecticut through advocacy, education, professional development, and industry resources. CALA serves as an active resource for its membership while supporting the common business interests of assisted living service providers and helping enhance the quality of life for those they serve.About Cyber Trust AllianceCyber Trust Alliance is a leading cybersecurity risk assessment organization focused on helping hospitals and healthcare organizations understand, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk. Through data-driven assessments, Cyber Trust Alliance translates complex security findings into clear, actionable insights aligned to clinical, operational, and business impact, enabling healthcare leaders to strengthen resilience, support regulatory readiness, and protectpatient data in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

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