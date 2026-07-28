USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 27-31 JULY 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team,

Please disseminate this vital on- and off-duty safety guidance across your commands and organizations today to preserve combat power and protect personnel.

WEAPONS HANDLING MISHAPS

Think your firearm experience makes you immune to mistakes? Think again. Even highly trained Soldiers and seasoned hunters fall victim to complacency. In this gripping firsthand account, a Soldier shares the heart-stopping moment his brother made a split-second error while cleaning a new pistol, sending a .45-caliber round through the living room television. How did a simple, routine task turn nearly fatal? Read the full story here: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8282/Experience-Is-Not-Enough?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

SKIPPING CHECKLIST STEPS

Rushing through preflight, a MEDEVAC crew skipped a critical step in the checklist. Trying to save time, the PC attempted to recite the checks from memory. Discover how this deviation grounded an HH-60M hoist for a month. Read the full story here: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8283/The-Cost-of-Convenience?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

WATER PREPAREDNESS

What began as a quiet day on the water quickly turned into a fight for survival. Find out how skipping a life jacket and ignoring the weather forecast nearly led to disaster for one Soldier. His lessons learned can keep you safe on your next paddleboarding trip. Read the full story here: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8284/Lessons-from-the-Falls?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

MOTORCYCLE SAFETY: HOW WILL YOUR REEL END?

Don’t let an adrenaline rush compromise your life or your mission. This high-impact video from the USACRC's Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation highlights the critical importance of proper training, protective gear and disciplined riding. Ride smart to make sure your "reel" ends the right way. What the video at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/581/how-will-your-reel-end-motorcycles

JRAT 2.0 RELEASE

Risk management just got faster. The new JRAT 2.0 brings all military services a modernized, interactive system with real-time mishap stats and a flexible, collaborative Deliberate Risk Assessment Worksheet. Auto-sort risk levels, attach mission-critical files and streamline your operations. Click the following link to elevate your readiness today: https://jrat.safety.army.mil

STAY IN THE LOOP

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