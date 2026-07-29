MAVERICK BRANDS RANKS AMONG TOP U.S. CROWDFUNDING FIRMS, LAUNCHES REPUBLICAN RED WINERY RAISE

AMERICAN CROWDFUNDER

Charleston firm adds campaign directors, expands proprietary AI investor modeling, and signals a special purpose vehicle for values-driven brands

The crowdfunding side of our business proved something the institutional market still underestimates: values-aligned consumers will fund the brands they believe in” — Scott Hansen

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Brands LLC , the capital formation and marketing firm behind Nine Line Apparel's nearly $3 million Regulation CF raise and the MAGA Beer offering, today announced that it has managed among the most $1 million-plus equity crowdfunding campaigns of any capital formation marketing firm in the United States. The firm also announced the launch of Republican Red Winery's Regulation CF campaign on Wefunder, the addition of new campaign directors to expand nationwide capacity, and its intent to form a special purpose vehicle for investment in conservative, values-centric consumer brands.REPUBLICAN RED WINERY LAUNCHESRepublican Red Winery ( www.republicanred.com ) opened its Regulation CF campaign on Wefunder this month and is outperforming benchmark participation rates for consumer offerings at a comparable stage. Founded by second-generation winegrape grower Paul Johnson, the brand produces 100% American-made wine — grape, glass, and cork — and has built a national following among conservative consumers through direct-to-consumer sales and organizational fundraising partnerships.“Founders come to us because they want more than a funding round. They want a community that shows up long after the campaign closes,” said Meghan Hansen, Managing Partner of Maverick Brands. “Republican Red has spent years earning that community. Our job is to convert it into ownership.”A MARKET-LEADING TRACK RECORDMaverick Brands has supported more than 30 consumer packaged goods brands across Regulation CF and Regulation D offerings, including Nine Line Apparel's approximately $2.99 million raise and Proud Mary Coffee's $1.23 million campaign. The firm is platform agnostic and executes across Wefunder, DealMaker, Republic, and other major portals, with concurrent Reg D 506(c) structures where appropriate. Campaign counts and outcomes referenced in this release are drawn from publicly reported offering data and the firm's own engagement records.PROPRIETARY AI INVESTOR MODELINGMaverick's campaign engine applies proprietary AI data modeling to first-party brand data, platform behavior, and third-party audience signals to score prospective investors by intent. High-intent segments are then sequenced across email, SMS, paid social, and earned media on a weekly cadence. The approach is designed to reduce cost per investor and lift average check size relative to undifferentiated broadcast marketing.EXPANDED CAPACITY, NATIONWIDEThe firm has brought on additional campaign directors, materially increasing execution capacity and allowing Maverick to serve more founders across the country. Every engagement is assigned a dedicated campaign director responsible for pre-campaign readiness, launch sequencing, weekly marketing activity, and investor communications through close.FOUNDER-LED, FEMALE-LEDMeghan Hansen leads campaign strategy and client delivery for the firm and has become a go-to resource for founders serious about growing their community, raising awareness for their brand, and raising capital. Under her direction, Maverick has standardized a campaign playbook covering pre-campaign checklists, execution timelines, and a multi-channel marketing menu now used across the firm's client portfolio.PLANNED: SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLEFounder Scott Hansen said Maverick Brands intends to expand its offerings to include a special purpose vehicle that would invest in conservative, values-centric brands alongside the Maverick Brands investor syndicate. The vehicle is in formation and is not currently open for subscription. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in the vehicle. Any future offering would be made solely to eligible investors by means of definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.“The crowdfunding side of our business proved something the institutional market still underestimates: values-aligned consumers will fund the brands they believe in,” said Scott Hansen. “Our ambition is to stand behind those brands with capital, not just campaigns.”ABOUT MAVERICK BRANDSMaverick Brands ( www.maverickbrands.us ) is a Charleston, S.C.-based capital formation and marketing consultancy founded by Scott Hansen and Managing Partner Meghan Hansen. The firm provides end-to-end campaign strategy, investor marketing, brand storytelling, and community development for growth-stage companies raising capital through Regulation CF and Regulation D offerings. Its philosophy centers on three pillars: awareness, capital, and community.ABOUT AMERICAN CROWDFUNDERAmerican Crowdfunder ( www.americancrowdfunder.com ) is a media platform and editorial resource covering the equity crowdfunding ecosystem in the United States, providing analysis, campaign spotlights, regulatory updates, and founder resources.INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including any interest in the special purpose vehicle described above. Any offering referenced will be made only by means of the applicable offering materials filed with or furnished in accordance with the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Equity crowdfunding investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. These investments are not suitable for all investors. Past campaign results are not indicative of future outcomes. Investors should carefully review all offering materials before investing.MEDIA CONTACTSally WellerEditorial Director, American Crowdfunderinfo@americancrowdfunder.com

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