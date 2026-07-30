SMALLER BOTTLE, SAME SPIRIT: TEQUILA CORRALEJO INTRODUCES A NEW 375ML FORMAT REPOSADO

The brand’s most popular expression arrives in a smaller size ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila Corralejo, one of Mexico’s most historic tequila producers, today announced the introduction of Tequila Corralejo Reposado in a new 375mL format. The new size offers consumers an approachable way to discover the brand’s most popular expression while preserving the same tequila, craftsmanship, and distinctive presentation found across its existing portfolio.

Arriving ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day, the 375mL bottle creates a timely entry point into Tequila Corralejo’s more than 250 years of tequila-making heritage, while offering a right-sized option for intimate gatherings, gifting, and cocktail occasions.

“As the demand for smaller formats continues to grow, we wanted to offer consumers a flexible and accessible way to experience the quality and craftsmanship that defines our Reposado, our most popular expression,” said Susan Gibbons, Vice President of Marketing, Infinium Spirits.

While the format is new, the award-winning Tequila Corralejo Reposado inside remains unchanged. Made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave and aged for four months in a combination of American oak and French Limousin oak, the tequila offers aromas of sweet vanilla, honey, spice, and oak, followed by notes of lemon-lime, peppercorn, agave, and a smooth, warm finish.

Produced and bottled at Hacienda Corralejo in Guanajuato, Mexico, Tequila Corralejo Reposado can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in classic tequila cocktails. The new 375mL bottle maintains the brand’s distinctive presentation, with custom glass blown in-house at the historic hacienda and finished with semi-artisan labeling.

Tequila Corralejo Reposado 375mL is bottled at 40% alcohol by volume and joins the brand’s existing 750mL and 1.75L formats. It will be available beginning August for a suggested retail price of $17.99 to $18.99, depending on the market.

For more information, visit CorralejoTequila.com and follow @TequilaCorralejo_US.



ABOUT TEQUILA CORRALEJO

Tequila Corralejo is one of Mexico’s most historic and storied tequila producers, with over 250 years of craftsmanship rooted in tradition and authenticity. As the oldest commercial distillery in Mexico, it remains family-owned and operated, preserving its legacy through generations.

Founded at Hacienda Corralejo, a national landmark and the birthplace of Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, leader of the Mexican War of Independence, Corralejo was the first estate in Mexico to produce tequila on a commercial scale. Its location in Guanajuato makes it one of the few tequila brands produced outside the province of Jalisco, contributing to its distinct character and flavor profile.

Corralejo tequilas are made using 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave and traditional methods that have been refined and perfected by local artisans for more than two centuries. Each bottle is crafted in-house using custom glass, a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.

Today, Tequila Corralejo continues to celebrate the bold spirit of Mexico, produced at the intersection of history, craftsmanship and cultural pride.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.