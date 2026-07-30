MedCare Mobility Launches National Caregiver Education Initiative to Support Safer Home Healthcare Decisions

As more Americans choose to age in place, MedCare Mobility's National Caregiver Education Initiative is expanding free educational resources to help families make safer, more informed home healthcare decisions.

Free caregiver education and practical resources help families navigate home healthcare with greater confidence and safety.

The best home healthcare decisions begin with education. When caregivers have the right knowledge, they make safer decisions, gain confidence, and provide better care at home.” — Pinny Surkis, Founder of MedCare Mobility

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More older adults than ever are choosing to age in place following illness, injury, or hospitalization, millions of family members are unexpectedly becoming caregivers. Many are suddenly responsible for making important decisions involving patient transfers, mobility equipment, hospital beds, wheelchairs, pressure relief, fall prevention, and home safety—often with little guidance during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

Recognizing this growing need, MedCare Mobility today announced the launch of its National Caregiver Education Initiative, a long-term commitment and major investment in expanding free educational resources that help family caregivers, patients, healthcare professionals, and older adults make safer, more informed home healthcare decisions.

The initiative reflects the company's belief that education should come before equipment. Rather than focusing solely on supplying medical equipment, MedCare Mobility is committing to significantly expanding its educational platform over the coming months through new evidence-informed learning resources, comprehensive buying guides, practical caregiver education, original research, interactive assessment tools, and expert guidance covering patient mobility, aging in place, safe patient handling, pressure injury prevention, hospital-to-home recovery, and independent living.

While the initiative marks a significant new investment, it also builds upon an educational foundation the company has been developing over the past several years. MedCare Mobility already offers an extensive collection of free resources through its Home Medical Equipment Resource Center, providing practical information designed to help families better understand complex home healthcare decisions before selecting equipment or beginning care at home.

The company also plans to continue expanding its educational library with additional Home Medical Equipment Buying Guides, caregiver checklists, downloadable resources, educational research, and practical tools that support safer decision-making across a wide range of home healthcare needs. Future content will continue addressing patient transfers, mobility challenges, pressure redistribution, bathroom safety, fall prevention, caregiver ergonomics, hospital discharge planning, and solutions that help older adults safely age in place with greater independence.

As part of this ongoing commitment, MedCare Mobility will continue developing specialized educational resources for family caregivers while also supporting occupational therapists, physical therapists, rehabilitation providers, hospital discharge planners, home healthcare organizations, and other healthcare professionals seeking accessible educational materials that can help improve patient safety and caregiver confidence.

"When someone unexpectedly becomes a caregiver, they're often expected to make complex decisions within hours or days," said Pinny Surkis, Founder of MedCare Mobility. "Families are searching for trustworthy information about patient transfers, mobility, fall prevention, pressure injury prevention, and aging in place during some of the most stressful moments of their lives. We believe education should come before equipment, and that's why we're making a long-term commitment to continue investing in free educational resources that empower people to make informed decisions with greater confidence."

As part of the initiative, the company will also continue expanding its Patient Lift Knowledge Base, along with additional educational content covering safe patient transfers, sling selection, lift safety, caregiver techniques, and mobility solutions designed to help reduce injury risks for both patients and caregivers.

Through the National Caregiver Education Initiative, MedCare Mobility aims to become one of the nation's most trusted educational resources for home healthcare, combining practical guidance with evidence-informed information that supports safer care, greater independence, and better outcomes for families navigating today's increasingly complex home healthcare environment.

About MedCare Mobility

Founded in 2019, MedCare Mobility is a national provider of premium home medical equipment and an authorized dealer for many of the healthcare industry's leading manufacturers. Through its National Caregiver Education Initiative, the company is making a long-term commitment to expanding free educational resources that empower family caregivers, patients, occupational and physical therapists, healthcare professionals, and older adults to make safer, more informed home healthcare decisions. By continually investing in comprehensive buying guides, knowledge bases, original educational research, assessment tools, and practical caregiver resources, MedCare Mobility is working to become one of the nation's leading sources for trusted home healthcare education—helping improve patient safety, mobility, aging in place, caregiver confidence, and quality of life.

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