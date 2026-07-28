The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to Senator Sean Cleary, Representative Mitch Ostlie

July 28, 2026 Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210 RETIREMENT AND INVESTMENT OFFICE HAS CONTINUING APPROPRIATION TO USE EARNINGS PAY INCENTIVE COMPENSATION The continuing appropriation language in N.D.C.C. § 54-52.5-03 authorizes the Retirement and Investment Office to make incentive compensation payments. Link to opinion ###

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