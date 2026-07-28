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Waypoint’s 20th Annual Touch-A-Truck Returning to Pease on September 12, 2026

When? Saturday, September 12, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Where? Pease International Tradeport | Portsmouth, NH (Between One New Hampshire Avenue and Two International Drive)

Geared toward families with children of all ages, Waypoint’s annual Touch-a-Truck in the  Seacoast features construction equipment, emergency vehicles, a bus, a fire truck, landscaping equipment, an 18-wheeler, a line truck, a slingshot, and more, to look at and sometimes climb on and explore. The event also features Kona Ice, kid-friendly activities, roaming railroad rides, and more.

Proceeds will help children and families served by Waypoint at the Richie McFarland Center, specifically children who have developmental delays. Our Early Supports & Services team works in partnership with families to optimize cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development.

Admission is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family. Pay CASH, VENMO, OR CREDIT CARD at the gate, day of event. 

Rain or Shine!

For more information, please visit https://waypointnh.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/touch-a-truck/

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Waypoint’s 20th Annual Touch-A-Truck Returning to Pease on September 12, 2026

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