North Dakota Behavioral Health Program Directory strengthens statewide access to mental health and substance use disorder support

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that residents can now search for mental health and substance use disorder programs in one place through the newly broadened Behavioral Health Program Directory.

Previously known as the North Dakota Mental Health Program Directory, the newly named North Dakota Behavioral Health Program Directory helps North Dakotans easily locate and access behavioral health services across the state. The update is another step in the state’s ongoing efforts to improve coordination and accessibility of behavioral health services.

The expanded directory allows users to search for mental health and substance use programs by location, specialties, telehealth options, insurance accepted, translation services and more. The directory is available at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/directory.

“No one should have to struggle to find help when they need it most,” said HHS Behavioral Health Clinical Policy Director Shauna Eberhardt. “This unified directory puts comprehensive mental health and addiction resources right at people's fingertips, making support far easier to reach for individuals and families across our state.”

Nearly 300 behavioral health programs are currently registered in the directory. Behavioral health programs, including substance use disorder programs, are required to register through hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/program-registry.

Individuals and behavioral health programs with questions are encouraged to email programregistry@nd.gov or call Behavioral Health at 701-328-8920 or 711 (TTY).

The directory initiative stems from Senate Bill 2161, passed during the 2021 legislative session, which authorized HHS to develop and administer a statewide mental health program registry and requires programs to provide information at least annually. Stakeholder feedback later led HHS to expand the directory to include substance use disorder programs and additional search features to better meet the needs of North Dakota communities.

With the launch of the revised directory, HHS reminds North Dakotans that help is available for individuals experiencing a behavioral health concern.

A comprehensive collection of behavioral health resources and initiatives, including information about recovery services available through private providers and HHS’ eight regional behavioral health clinics can be found at hhs.nd.gov/behavioral-health/find-services.

North Dakotans can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call 211 if they are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Both numbers are answered 24 hours a day by FirstLink.