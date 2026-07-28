USW, IAM Urge USTR to Reconsider Canada Trade Policy

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org; Jonathan Battaglia, 202-579-3212, jbattaglia@iamaw.org

PITTSBURGH – United Steelworkers (USW) International President Roxanne Brown and IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) International President Brian Bryant today sent a letter to United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, urging him to reconsider tariffs on Canadian goods and instead employ a trade policy built on the long history and unique relationship the two nations share.

“While it’s true that workers and their communities have suffered greatly from decades of so-called free trade, Canada has never been the problem,” said Brown. “Our two nations share a deep collaboration built on decades of economic integration as well as intelligence and defense cooperation. Rather than imposing further tariffs through Section 338 or any other mechanism, we should instead work together with our Canadian allies to limit illegal trade practices and advance our shared prosperity.”

“Unfair trade has no place in the global economy, and the IAM Union supports strong trade enforcement that protects human rights, defends good-paying jobs, and holds bad actors accountable,” said Bryant. “But trade policy should also strengthen partnerships with allies that share our commitment to fair labor standards. Canada is one of our closest economic partners, and we urge the administration to work with the Canadian government to preserve the integrated manufacturing relationship that supports workers on both sides of the border.”

President Donald Trump on July 20 signed three proclamations imposing additional 50 percent tariffs on several Canadian products, which will take effect in 30 days. This and other trade actions taken by the United States under this administration have disrupted aspects of the bilateral trade relationship and created uncertainty for producers and workers in both countries. Total merchandise trade between the two countries exceeded $700 billion last year.

“USW members in Canada proudly work in coordination with their U.S. counterparts, with materials and components historically passing back and forth across our border several times before becoming a finished good,” said Marty Warren, who serves as the USW National Director for Canada. “Canadian workers also understand what’s at stake for their jobs and communities if we fail to curb the illegal trade practices that are fueling global overcapacity. Providing a united front against bad actors will help advance the interests of workers in both countries.”

“Canadian and American IAM Union members build some of the most advanced aerospace and manufacturing products in the world together every day,” said IAM Union Canadian General Vice President David Chartrand. “Our economies and our members succeed when the United States and Canada work together as partners. As these trade measures move forward, we encourage both governments to continue strengthening that relationship and protecting the manufacturing jobs that support working families.”

The unions in their letter to Greer urged him to prioritize confronting countries like China rather than “drive a further wedge between our nations” and noted that “our unions have supported several of the administration’s trade actions. We will continue our work to abandon the outdated and misguided free trade orthodoxy in favor of trade policies that address the reality of markets and the policies of many of our trade partners.”

Read the full text of the letter here.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of people in tech, higher education, public sector and service occupations.

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members in aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, rail, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across North America.

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