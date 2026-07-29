Admera Health Earns PacBio Certified Service Provider Status, Offering Best-in-Class HiFi Long-Read Sequencing

Admera Health rounds out its full-spectrum NGS portfolio with Revio™ HiFi long-read sequencing, from structural variants to isoform-level detail.

Becoming a PacBio Certified Service Provider underscores our dedication to providing researchers with the most advanced long-read solutions.” — Dr. Yun Zhao, CEO at Admera Health

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, a U.S.-based leader in advanced genomic sequencing and bioinformatics solutions, is proud to announce its certification as a PacBio Certified Service Provider, featuring the Revio™ high-throughput sequencing system. This certification recognizes Admera Health's technical excellence and commitment to delivering industry-leading long-read sequencing services powered by PacBio HiFi technology and cements its position as one of the few providers in the country able to deliver end-to-end NGS services, short-read and long-read alike, entirely on U.S. soil.

"Becoming a PacBio Certified Service Provider underscores our dedication to providing researchers with the most advanced long-read solutions available," said Dr. Yun Zhao, CEO at Admera Health. "This milestone enables us to deliver unparalleled accuracy and scale for even the most complex genomic studies. And it means researchers no longer have to juggle multiple vendors or send samples overseas to get the full picture of a genome. They get the same clinical rigor and U.S.-based data security they already trust us for, now extended to long-read sequencing."

PacBio HiFi sequencing delivers a unique combination of long-read lengths and exceptional base-level accuracy, making it ideally suited for applications that demand high confidence and clarity. HiFi reads enable precise detection of structural variants, resolution of complex or repetitive genomic regions, haplotype phasing, and isoform-level transcript profiling unlocking a clearer, more comprehensive understanding of genomic complexity and variation.

Leveraging advanced long-read sequencing capabilities on the Revio platform, Admera Health provides higher throughput, fastest turnaround times, and more cost-efficient long-read sequencing across a wide range of applications, including whole genome sequencing, Iso-Seq full-length transcriptome analysis, structural variant detection, metagenomics and microbial genomics, and rare disease and oncology research.

PacBio's Revio system significantly expands sequencing capacity while maintaining the exceptional accuracy of HiFi reads. This empowers Admera Health's clients to resolve complex genomic regions, phase haplotypes, analyze full-length isoforms, and detect structural variation with unprecedented clarity all supported by Admera's end-to-end expert teams.

What sets Admera Health apart isn't just the technology but a combination few competitors can match: clinical-grade infrastructure, with CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited operations built for both research and clinical rigor; 100% U.S.-based operations, keeping every sample and every dataset on U.S. soil with no overseas shipping and no data residency concerns; full NGS breadth, spanning short-read and long-read sequencing, from WGS to Iso-Seq to metagenomics, all under one roof; and end-to-end support, with dedicated project management and bioinformatics expertise from sample to final dataset.

With this certification, Admera Health strengthens its service offerings for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and translational research partners who rely on high-resolution genomic insights to accelerate discovery and development.

For more information about PacBio Revio HiFi sequencing services at Admera Health, please visit www.admerahealth.com/long-read-sequencing.



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