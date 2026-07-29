Bright Saver and Hoymiles Partner to Power America's First True Plug-and-Play Home Solar Kit Under $300

Bright Saver Plug-in solar panel set up on a deck

This partnership is about proving that affordable and safe aren't a trade-off.” — Rupert Mayer, Co-Founder of Bright Saver.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Saver , the nonprofit that sells plug-in balcony solar kits at cost to its members, today announced a partnership with Hoymiles Power Electronics, a global clean energy technology provider specializing in solar and storage solutions. Powered by Hoymiles’ advanced microinverter technology and manufacturing capabilities, Bright Saver is able to offer safe and reliable plug-in solar kits to U.S. households for under $300.The partnership pairs Bright Saver's at-cost membership with Hoymiles' microinverter technology and manufacturing scale, with a shared goal: make safe and reliable plug-in solar more accessible for renters, homeowners, and first-time solar adopters who have historically faced barriers to solar adoption.Built on a shared commitment to safety and accessibilityCentral to the partnership is a shared commitment to safe hardware, not simply the lowest possible price. That commitment reached a public milestone this month: Hoymiles' HiFlow 360 Pro microinverter, the unit at the center of Bright Saver's balcony solar kits, became the first worldwide to achieve certification under UL 3700, the new safety outline developed specifically for plug-in photovoltaic (PIPV) systems.UL 3700 sets the inverter’s requirements for grid safety and rapid shutdown, tailored to consumer-installable plug-in solar hardware. The first certification of its kind is a proof point for Bright Saver’s and Hoymiles’s shared priorities and covers the microinverter, the most complex part of any plug-in solar system."This partnership is about proving that affordable and safe aren't a trade-off," said Rupert Mayer, Co-Founder of Bright Saver. "Hoymiles gave us the pricing that makes a sub-$300 kit possible, and they backed that up by getting their microinverter certified to the first safety standard built specifically for this category. That combination — real affordability plus real safety — is what our members and regulators need to trust this technology."“Hoymiles deeply appreciates Bright Saver’s strong mission and commitment to passing on the full savings directly to its members with zero markup. We are honored to partner with an organization that shares our dedication to delivering safe and affordable clean energy across the United States,” said Sean Wang, President of North America, Hoymiles. “Achieving UL 3700 certification on the same hardware further demonstrates that affordability and quality can truly go hand in hand. Bright Saver and Hoymiles are both serious about doing this the right way — affordable and safe, together.”Pre-orders for the August batch are open now at BrightSaver.org. To learn more, get involved, or support our mission, visit: www.BrightSaver.org About Bright SaverBright Saver is the first and only nonprofit in the United States dedicated to plug-in “balcony” solar. We believe that no American should have to choose between saving money and fighting climate change and we have already helped pass laws in 9 states that make it cheaper for people to power their own homes with clean energy.About HoymilesHoymiles Power Electronics Inc. is a global leader in clean energy solutions specializing in module level power electronics. Its products support DIY, residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. Learn more at hoymiles.com.For press inquiries, contact:Press@BrightSaver.org

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