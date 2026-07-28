Cal/OSHA urges employers to protect workers as high heat continues through August 2

ADVISORY Release Number: 2026-61 Date: July 28, 2026

Hot temperatures will continue across Southern California early this week before intensifying and spreading northward. Cal/OSHA is reminding employers to take required steps to prevent heat illness, including providing workers with adequate water, shade or cool-down areas, rest breaks and training.

The hottest conditions early in the week are expected in the Mojave Desert, Indian Wells Valley and Antelope Valley, where temperatures are forecast to range from 110 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

Later this week, the heat is expected to intensify and spread northward, increasing heat risks in the Central Valley, along the coast and in the Bay Area. Portions of Southern California will also continue to experience extreme heat through the weekend. Temperatures could exceed 120 degrees in the Southern California deserts and reach triple digits across parts of Central and Northern California.



Source: graphical.weather.gov

The National Weather Service has issued Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for portions of Southern California. Because weather conditions and alerts can change, employers must remain vigilant, monitor local forecasts and ensure required heat protections remain in place throughout the week. These protections include providing workers with access to water, shade or cool-down areas, and adequate rest breaks.

Heat illness is a serious and potentially fatal workplace hazard. Under Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention Standards, employers are legally required to protect workers from heat-related illness in both indoor and outdoor workplaces. Employers may be covered by both the indoor and outdoor regulations if they have workers in each setting. See the Comparison Chart of Indoor and Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Standards for more information.

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment regulation applies to most indoor workplaces, such as restaurants, warehouses and manufacturing facilities. When the temperature in an indoor workplace reaches 82 degrees, employers must take steps to protect workers from heat illness. Some of the requirements include providing water, rest, cool-down areas and training.

To prevent heat illness at outdoor worksites, the law requires employers to provide outdoor workers fresh water, access to shade (which must be in place when temperatures exceed 80 degrees) and, whenever requested by a worker, cool-down rest breaks in addition to regular breaks. In certain industries, when the temperature at outdoor worksites reaches or exceeds 95 degrees, Cal/OSHA’s standard requires additional protections. The industries with additional high-heat requirements are agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction and transportation of agricultural products, construction materials or other heavy materials. High-heat procedures include ensuring employees are observed regularly for signs of heat illness and establishing effective communication methods.

Employers in both settings must also maintain a written prevention plan and provide effective training so supervisors and employees can recognize the common signs and symptoms of heat illness and know what to do in an emergency.

Additional Resources

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention special emphasis program includes enforcement of the heat standards as well as multilingual outreach and training programs for California’s employers and workers. Details on heat illness prevention requirements, training materials and tools are available on Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention web page and at 99calor.org.

Cal/OSHA has established the Heat Illness Prevention (HIP) Network, a voluntary partnership aimed at increasing awareness among employers and workers about the importance of preventing heat illness. To join the HIP Network, email HIPNetwork@dir.ca.gov.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the California Department of Industrial Relations.