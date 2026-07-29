Mount Tam Marketing Launches Fixed-Price Marketing Services for Marin County and California Small Businesses

Mount Tam Marketing

Mount Tam Marketing helps local service businesses improve their visibility on Google, websites, business directories and AI search tools

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Tam Marketing has launched a collection of fixed-price marketing services designed to help contractors, restaurants, retailers and other small businesses improve how they appear online.Based in San Rafael, Mount Tam Marketing works with businesses throughout Marin County and provides services remotely to businesses across California. The company focuses on practical improvements involving Google Business Profiles, customer reviews, websites, local business listings, backlinks and press release distribution.“Small business owners should know exactly what they are purchasing, what it costs and what they will receive,” said a Mount Tam Marketing spokesperson. “Our goal is to provide useful marketing help without vague deliverables, large agency fees or long-term contracts.”Marketing Support for Contractors and Local BusinessesMount Tam Marketing serves plumbers, electricians, general contractors, painters, roofers, landscapers, HVAC companies, handymen, restaurants, retailers and other independently owned businesses.Locally, the company serves businesses in San Rafael, Novato, San Anselmo, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Sausalito and surrounding Marin County communities. Its website reviews, backlink research and press release services are also available to businesses throughout California.Current fixed-price services include:Google Review Setup: A direct review link, customized QR code and customer follow-up messageGoogle Business Profile Check: A review of important listing information, services, categories, photos and other areas that may need improvementWebsite Search Check: An evaluation of website content, services, service areas and search termsBacklink Opportunity Check: Research identifying relevant directories, associations, suppliers and websites that may provide legitimate backlink opportunitiesLocal Listing Setup: Help establishing or updating business information on platforms such as Google, Apple, Bing, Yelp, Facebook and NextdoorPress Release Writing and Distribution: Professionally written announcements distributed through an established press release networkEach service includes a defined scope, upfront price, expected delivery time and clear explanation of what the business owner must provide.Helping California Businesses Improve Online VisibilityCustomers increasingly use Google Search, Google Maps, online reviews and AI-powered tools to find and evaluate local businesses. Mount Tam Marketing helps business owners make their services, locations and contact information easier for customers and online platforms to understand.The company does not require clients to enter long-term marketing contracts. Business owners can select an individual service based on their immediate needs and budget.“Contractors and small business owners are busy serving their customers and running their businesses,” the spokesperson said. “We handle specific online marketing projects that are important but often difficult for owners to find time to complete.”Businesses can view services, pricing and delivery information at MountTamMarketing.com.About Mount Tam MarketingMount Tam Marketing is a San Rafael-based marketing company providing fixed-price online visibility services to contractors, restaurants, retailers and small businesses throughout Marin County and California. Services include Google Business Profile checks, Google review setup, website search reviews, backlink opportunity research, local listing setup, and press release writing and distribution.Learn more at https://www.mounttammarketing.com

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