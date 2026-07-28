Virginia Sales Tax Holiday Runs August 7-9, 2026

Stock up on qualifying school supplies, clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness supplies, and certain ENERGY STAR™ and WaterSense™ products without paying state sales tax starting Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Enjoy the savings whether you shop online, in-store, or by mail or phone.

What's eligible?

School supplies, clothing and footwear: Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item; and Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item.

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item; Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item; Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item; and Other specified hurricane preparedness products – $60 or less per item.

ENERGY STAR™ and WaterSense™ products: Qualifying ENERGY STAR™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item.



For more information, see Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.