Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration Announces Expansion into Las Vegas

Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration announces its Las Vegas expansion, offering personalized hair restoration care to patients throughout Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration a nationally recognized leader in hair restoration surgery and medical hair loss treatment, is pleased to announce its expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada. The new location will extend Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration's patient-centered approach and advanced treatment options to individuals throughout Nevada.Founded by internationally recognized hair restoration surgeon Dr. Parsa Mohebi, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration has earned a reputation for combining innovative technology with individualized care, helping thousands of patients restore their hair and confidence. The Las Vegas expansion reflects the practice's continued commitment to making world-class hair restoration more accessible to patients across the western United States.The Las Vegas office will offer Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration's comprehensive range of services, including:• Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)• Facial hair transplantation• Eyebrow restoration• Non-surgical hair loss treatments• Personalized treatment planningOur medical director in Las Vegas is Dr. Ankeet Vakharia, who is a fellowship trained hair transplant surgeon through Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. Dr. Vakharia delivers the same high standard hair restoration solutions to our Nevada office. Working alongside the Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration team, Dr. Vakharia will provide individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's goals while maintaining our golden standard of quality and excellence that define the practice."Expanding into Las Vegas allows us to bring our specialized expertise to a growing community seeking modern hair restoration solutions," said Dr. Parsa Mohebi. "Our mission has always been to provide exceptional patient care through proven techniques, innovation, and personalized treatment. We are excited to welcome patients throughout Nevada."The Las Vegas location will serve both local residents and out-of-state patients seeking Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration’s renowned expertise. The expansion represents another milestone in the practice's continued growth while maintaining its commitment to surgical excellence, compassionate care, and outstanding patient outcomes.Additional information regarding the Las Vegas office, appointment availability, and grand opening details will be announced in the coming months.About Parsa Mohebi Hair RestorationParsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is a premier hair restoration practice serving patients throughout California and beyond. Led by Dr. Parsa Mohebi, the practice specializes in advanced hair transplant surgery, medical hair loss treatment, and innovative restoration techniques. Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is dedicated to delivering natural-looking results through personalized care, state-of-the-art technology, and a commitment to clinical excellence.Media ContactSaam MohebiStrategic Growth CoordinatorParsa Mohebi Hair RestorationEmail: saam@parsamohebi.comPhone: (888) 302-8747

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