MEDIA ALERT: NEW INDUSTRY-WIDE MEETINGS INITIATIVE WITH GLOBAL APPEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN NEW ORLEANS

Industry Leaders Gather at Caesars New Orleans for the Launch of a Major New Initiative to Recognize the Professionals Who Connect the World.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, meeting and incentive planners have shaped the conferences, conventions, incentive travel programs, exhibitions, and business events that bring people together, strengthen organizations, and generate billions of dollars in economic impact around the world. Yet the profession itself has never had a unified, global observance dedicated to recognizing its collective contributions.That is about to change! Prevue Meetings + Incentives , published by Worth International Media , in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, invites members of the media to an exclusive announcement introducing a major new industry-wide initiative designed to impact the meetings, events, hospitality, travel and tourism industries globally around a shared vision of recognizing one of the world's most influential professions.Rooted in Worth International Media's mission of A World Connected, the initiative represents a new chapter for the global business events industry—one that recognizes the professionals who create the experiences that connect people, inspire ideas, strengthen organizations, and drive economies worldwide.Members of the media will be among the first to hear the announcement, learn about the initiative's vision and speak with the industry leaders behind its launch.WHOPrevue Meetings + Incentives, published by Worth International Media, one of the meetings and incentive industry's leading media brands for nearly two decades, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment Meetings & Events , the nation's largest integrated meetings portfolio, offering planners access to more than 50 destinations through one dedicated team.WHATAn exclusive announcement unveiling a major new industry-wide initiative designed to unite the meetings, events, hospitality, travel and tourism industries in recognizing the professionals behind the conferences, conventions, incentive travel programs and business events that connect people and drive economies around the world.WHENMonday, August 3rd7:00 PM – 9:30 PM (CDT)WHERECaesars New Orleans Hotel & CasinoVesta Meeting Room228 Poydras StreetNew Orleans, LA 70130MEDIA RSVP:

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