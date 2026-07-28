Garrett 250 Committee Announces Winners of Student Art & Essay Contests

As part of the Garrett 250 celebration, students from across Garrett County showcased their creativity and appreciation for the local contributions to American history through the Garrett 250 Student Art and Essay Contests.

The contests invited students to reflect on Garrett County's past, present, and future while celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Through original artwork and essays, participants shared what makes Garrett County special and explored the people, places, and values that have shaped the community.

"The Garrett 250 celebration is about honoring our history while inspiring the next generation," said Elizabeth Morin, Education Sub-Committee Chair of the Garrett 250 Committee. "These students demonstrated tremendous creativity, pride, and thoughtfulness in their work. Their entries remind us that our story continues through the young people who will help shape Garrett County's next 250 years."

The winning entries were recognized and given prizes during the Garrett 250 Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 18, at the Garrett County Fairgrounds.

Art Contest Winners

1st Place: Sadie Scott — Crellin Elementary School (Grade 5)

2nd Place: Cora Skidmore — Route 40 Elementary School (Grade 4)

3rd Place: Stella Edwards — Grantsville Elementary School (Grade 3)

4th Place: Camber Rizer — Friendsville Elementary School (Grade 5)

5th Place: Paislee Andres — Accident Elementary School (Grade 4)

6th Place: Lucy Sisler — Homeschooled (Grade 2)

Essay Contest Winners

1st Place: Levi Wolfe — Friendsville Elementary School (Grade 7)

2nd Place: Michael G-Smith — Friendsville Elementary School (Grade 7)

3rd Place: Olivia Hinkle — Friendsville Elementary School (Grade 7)

4th Place: Marlee Thomas — Friendsville Elementary School (Grade 7)

5th Place: Ava Cosner — Homeschooled (Grade 9)

Garrett 250 commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States with the Garrett 250 Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 18, at the Garrett County Fairgrounds, featuring historical exhibits, family activities, live entertainment, community displays, a giant American flag unfurling, and a drone show.

For more information about Garrett 250 event, visit Garrett250.com.