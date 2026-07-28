Petition Asks Museum of Broadway to Recognize Jewish Contributions
The Museum of Broadway in New York celebrates cultural contributions to Broadway except from the most essential one, Jewish culture.
According to the petition, the museum’s exhibits discuss the contributions of several cultural groups but do not identify Jewish culture, Jewish immigrants, or Yiddish theatre as influences on Broadway. The petition asks the museum to add material addressing those subjects.
The initiative seeks to expand the presentation of the cultural communities and traditions that contributed to Broadway’s development.
Additional background is available in the article The Museum of Broadway Erases Jewish Cultural Contributions. The petition is available online for review and signature.
Bob Zeidman
petition@zeidman.net
Speaking for Democracy
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.