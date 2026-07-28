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Petition Asks Museum of Broadway to Recognize Jewish Contributions

AI generated photo of the "Judenfrei" Museum of Broadway

AI generated photo of the Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway in New York celebrates cultural contributions to Broadway except from the most essential one, Jewish culture.

It’s often difficult to fight antisemitism, but there is one thing you can do that's easy and will make a difference. Sign this petition.”
— Bob Zeidman
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A petition has been launched asking the Museum of Broadway in New York to include information about Jewish contributions to Broadway and the influence of Yiddish theatre and Jewish immigrants.

According to the petition, the museum’s exhibits discuss the contributions of several cultural groups but do not identify Jewish culture, Jewish immigrants, or Yiddish theatre as influences on Broadway. The petition asks the museum to add material addressing those subjects.

The initiative seeks to expand the presentation of the cultural communities and traditions that contributed to Broadway’s development.
Additional background is available in the article The Museum of Broadway Erases Jewish Cultural Contributions. The petition is available online for review and signature.

Bob Zeidman
petition@zeidman.net
Speaking for Democracy

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Petition Asks Museum of Broadway to Recognize Jewish Contributions

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