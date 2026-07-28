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After Bombshell Report, Ashley Moody Must Call on Attorney General Uthmeier to Release the Centene Scandal Grand Jury Report

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Floridians are demanding transparency as Ashley Moody evades questions about her key role in the Centene scandal. Moody approved a deal diverting $10 million in taxpayer money away from children’s health care and into a Republican-aligned campaign account. Then, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her Senator, citing her political allyship

After the outrageous settlement was revealed, state law enforcement opened an investigation and a grand jury then issued a report detailing its findings. Under state law, a grand jury report quickly becomes public unless someone named in the report objects. As a result, the grand jury report in the Centene scandal remains hidden

“Floridians deserve answers about Ashley Moody’s role in funneling $10 million of our taxpayer dollars away from health care for kids and into a political campaign,” said Florida Democratic Party Spokesperson Faith Wilcox. “Moody needs to own up to her central role in this corrupt deal and bring these secrets to light – that starts with immediately calling on the Florida Attorney General to release the grand jury report and give Floridians the transparency they deserve.” 

So far, Ashley Moody’s been unwilling to answer to her part in this misuse of state money. She can take responsibility and accountability now by calling on Attorney General James Uthmeier to release the grand jury report to the people of Florida immediately.

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After Bombshell Report, Ashley Moody Must Call on Attorney General Uthmeier to Release the Centene Scandal Grand Jury Report

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