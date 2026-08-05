OWIT Global’s AI-Driven Insurance Solution Expedites Delivery of User Experiences from Submission Mgmt to User Portals

The Insurance Process Management (IPM) Solution extends existing systems and delivers any user experience

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the P&C and A&H global insurance industry, is pleased to announce additional advancements in AI capabilities to further one of its leading industry solutions, Insurance Process Management (IPM).

Today, OWIT’s IPM solution unites disparate back-end solutions into a single user experience, modernizes existing systems, and creates any user experience for new insurance products and services. IPM can also be configured for submission management, including full rating, document management, and any type of workbench, such as claims and reinsurance.

OWIT’s IPM configuration toolset, known as the Command Center, provides an AI Assistant to accelerate the configuration of these experiences, including user journeys, data entry pages, progress bars, lookup tables, and workflows. This results in quicker and more efficient delivery to any internal or external distribution channel.

“Our team focuses on providing robust insurance-specific solutions to ensure that the industry can support both simple and complex products,” said Wendy Aarons-Corman, chief executive officer of OWIT Global. “The industry is well acquainted with our Insurance Data Management (IDM) solution to support all data transformation, particularly bordereaux processing, while our IPM solution is gaining recognition as the most intuitive no-code solution for the configuration of any user experience.”

Jon Kaplan, chief technology officer, commented, “We take great pride in IPM, as it is the result of years of experience in building insurance processing systems. IPM harnesses AI to accelerate solution development and time to market, while also integrating with an organization's AI systems to support real-world production operations. The combination of these two capabilities is what the industry should be looking for. We are now successfully live in production with our IPM solution, enabling our first production customer to achieve their business objectives while maximizing and extending the value of their existing system investments.”

OWIT’s IPM solution offers significant cost savings to the traditional rip-and-replace approaches. It also provides true speed to market for insurers to get new products to their distribution channels quickly. IPM also assists in providing optimal user experiences for accessing and processing data from disparate back-end systems.

OWIT’s IPM solution is available as a shared SaaS model, dedicated SaaS model, or as a customer-hosted option.

Visit OWIT Global’s Insurance Process Management page to learn more about its IPM solution. To see how OWIT’s IDM solution can help, visit the Insurance Data Management page.



About OWIT Global

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices, optimized for cloud deployment; SaaS, VPC or Hybrid.

OWIT solutions are currently deployed in production across global Property & Casualty (P&C) and Accident & Health (A&H) insurance segments.

The Insurance Workbench distributed data solution, Insurance Data Management (IDM), includes full life cycle contract management to support Program and Reinsurance arrangements, including file-based Bordereaux and direct source-to-target data interchange.

The Insurance Workbench’s user experience solution, Insurance Process Management (IPM), supports the extension of legacy environments and standup of new insurance processing needs. With IPM, clients configure Business-to-Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point-of-Sale Portals, Rating, and Document-lite Generation. Clients leverage their own rating and document solutions or use those capabilities within IPM.

OWIT’s Insurance Workbench is a unique approach to solving the industry’s needs to digitalize their business, by combining data integrity (IDM) and interchange with streamlined operational processes (IPM).

OWIT’s clients use the solutions on an as needed basis, aligning with the delivery of immediate business benefits while achieving the longer-term strategic vision. OWIT’s solutions provide clients with the ability to deploy as standalone or integrate them with their ecosystems and those of their partners.

The Insurance Workbench leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate the onboarding and delivery of these solutions.

To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT Insurance Workbench, visit www.owitglobal.com.

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