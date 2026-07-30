Film Delivers Media Literacy in the Age of Misinformation

Award-Winning Film and Community Discussion on Misinformation and Indoctrination coming to the Salem Athenaeum

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Film and Community Discussion on Misinformation and Indoctrination coming to the Salem AthenaeumInteractive “SPRINKLES: Decoded" program invites North Shore audiences to explore media literacy in the age of misinformationIn a time when Americans are increasingly forced to distinguish fact from fiction online, the Salem Athenaeum will host SPRINKLES: Decoded; an engaging evening that combines an award-winning independent short-film with an interactive conversation about misinformation, media literacy, and critical thinking.The program opens with a screening of “SPRINKLES", a noir-inspired short film by Chicago-based filmmaker Andrew Korzenik. Following the screening, Korzenik will lead an audience discussion that explores the decline of mainstream news, the rise of alternative media, and the ways people can protect themselves from the vulnerabilities inherent in this new information landscape.Rather than focusing on a political angle, SPRINKLES: Decoded examines the universal human tendencies that make misinformation and conspiratorial thinking persuasive. Through storytelling and guided discussion, participants are encouraged to think critically about how they consume news, identify reliable sources, and engage in productive conversations across differing viewpoints."The goal isn't to tell people what to think," said Korzenik. "It's to provide tools that help people ask better questions, recognize manipulation, and become more thoughtful consumers of information."Korzenik developed the program after recognizing that traditional conversations about misinformation often become polarized or confrontational. By using the film as a shared experience, SPRINKLES Decoded creates a welcoming environment where audiences can examine complex issues.The Salem Athenaeum's presentation aligns with its long-standing mission of fostering lifelong learning, civic engagement, and meaningful public dialogue through cultural programming."As misinformation continues to shape conversations in our communities, programs like this help strengthen one of our most valuable civic skills: critical thinking," Korzenik said. "The evening is about creating space for conversation rather than division.”The program will run on Aug 12th, 7pm at Cinema Salem. Admission is free.Event DetailsWhat: SPRINKLES Decoded: Film Screening and DiscussionWhen: Wednesday, Aug. 12. 7pm-8:30pmWhere: Cinema Salem, 1 E India Square Mall, Salem, MA 01970Admission: Open to the public. Registration is encouraged through the Salem Athenaeum.The event is recommended for audiences 14+About the Salem AthenaeumFounded in 1810, the Salem Athenaeum is an independent membership library and cultural center dedicated to promoting literature, history, arts, and lifelong learning. Through author talks, lectures, performances, exhibitions, and community conversations, the Athenaeum serves as a gathering place for thoughtful exploration of ideas.Media ContactAndrew KorzenikArtist’s Web Productionsinfo@sprinklesdecoded.comc: 781-576-9791

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