HYPEACH to Debut the Next Generation of Sustainable Fashion at MAGIC Las Vegas

Founder Marlo Hovis Introduces a New Standard for Eco-Friendly Apparel Manufacturing Built on Transparency, Certified Materials, and Purpose-Driven Design

We didn't create HYPEACH to greenwash—we created it because we believed there had to be a better way to make clothing that is simply better for our bodies” — Marlo Hovis, Founder and Chief Brand & Product Officer of HYPEACH.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainable fashion brand HYPEACH will debut its Spring '27 collection at MAGIC Las Vegas, taking place August 10–12, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The brand is a breakthrough example of how eco-certified, clean materials and responsible manufacturing are helping evolve the apparel industry.From the fabric and thread to packaging and production, HYPEACH has built its brand around rethinking every step of the apparel manufacturing process. Rather than adding sustainability as a marketing initiative, the company has designed an end-to-end supply chain focused on responsibly sourced materials, certified yarns and fabrics, and greater transparency."We didn't create HYPEACH to greenwash—we created it because we believed there had to be a better way to make clothing that is simply better for our bodies," said Marlo Hovis, Founder and Chief Brand & Product Officer of HYPEACH.Unlike brands that focus on one aspect of sustainability, HYPEACH approaches responsible manufacturing by sourcing independently tested fabrics certified to OEKO-TEXand other recognized sustainability standards. The company's apparel is made using certified clean materials that are free of harmful substances, along with eco-friendly dyes and fibers.Consumers are demanding greater transparency from the fashion industry than ever before. Today's shoppers are asking more informed questions—not only about style, but also about where garments come from, how they are made, and what materials come in contact with their skin. HYPEACH believes the future of fashion begins with answering those questions through greater transparency and higher manufacturing standards."More than a brand, HYPEACH is a movement rooted in better standards throughout our everyday lifestyle," Hovis said. "We're investing in brands whose values align with our own. We all deserve transparency. Our bodies need healthier materials. We need brands that are willing to do the harder, slower work behind the scenes to help evolve the frankly toxic norms."HYPEACH is currently participating in Informa Markets Fashion's Sustainability Assessment Program, with independent third-party verification conducted by Hey Social Good using a United Nations-based sustainability assessment framework. The assessment is designed to recognize brands demonstrating measurable commitments to planet-friendly business practices.Beyond the garments themselves, HYPEACH is working to redefine what affordable sustainable fashion can look like by demonstrating that responsible sourcing, eco-certified materials, and thoughtful manufacturing do not have to come at luxury price points. The company has consistently advocated for making consciously crafted apparel more accessible to everyday consumers.Visitors to MAGIC will experience HYPEACH's debut wholesale collection alongside the company's broader vision for the future of apparel—one where fashion, transparency, health, and environmental responsibility work together."As entrepreneurs, we believe the future of fashion belongs to those who manufacture differently," Hovis added. "This isn't about chasing trends. It's about creating an entirely new standard for how clothing should be designed, sourced, and manufactured."About HYPEACHCo-founded in 2017, HYPEACH is a Southern California lifestyle apparel brand redefining fashion through elevated design and next-generation sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine with a flagship store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, HYPEACH creates eco-certified, clean apparel made exclusively in the Americas using responsibly sourced, certified, and plant-based materials. Committed to transparency throughout its supply chain and higher standards, the brand believes consumers should never have to choose between style, quality, and sustainability. As a proud 1% for the Planet environmental partner, HYPEACH supports initiatives that protect the planet while inspiring conscious consumer choices. Guided by its philosophy, "Feel Good. Do Good. California Fresh." HYPEACH is building a new generation of fashion rooted in purpose.Learn more at www.hypeach.com

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