Vinod Gupta Leads the Donation Culture at IIT

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMAHA, NE.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vinod Gupta , founder and former chairman of infoUSA, founder of DatabaseUSA and InfoFree.com , and a distinguished alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, has been recognized by his alma mater during its Platinum Jubilee celebration for his extraordinary contributions to entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and higher education. As part of the Institute’s Alumni Legacy Series, IIT Kharagpur honored Gupta’s lasting impact on the university and highlighted his role in establishing the Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM)—the first management school in the IIT system.The Platinum Jubilee marks the 75th anniversary of IIT Kharagpur, India’s first Indian Institute of Technology. Through its Alumni Legacy Series, the Institute is recognizing graduates whose achievements have transformed industries, advanced education, and created lasting societal impact.A graduate of IIT Kharagpur’s Class of 1967, Gupta emigrated to the United States and founded infoUSA, growing the company from a home-based startup into one of the world’s leading providers of business information and marketing database solutions. Under his leadership, the company served more than three million customers worldwide and generated annual revenues exceeding $750 million.Gupta’s influence extends far beyond business success. In 1993, he made a transformational $2 million gift to establish the Vinod Gupta School of Management, pioneering the integration of management education within the IIT system. Today, VGSoM is recognized as one of India’s leading business schools, preparing future leaders at the intersection of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, analytics, and management.“IIT Kharagpur changed the course of my life,” said Vinod Gupta. “The education I received and the friendships I formed gave me the confidence to pursue opportunities that seemed impossible at the time. It is deeply meaningful to be recognized during the Institute’s Platinum Jubilee, and I hope my journey inspires future generations of students to dream boldly, build with purpose, and always remember the importance of giving back.”The commemorative publication describes Gupta as a visionary whose generosity “changed an institution” by introducing management education into the IIT system decades before interdisciplinary education became a global priority. It notes that his philanthropy continues to shape generations of leaders who combine engineering, business, innovation, and societal impact.In a message published as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty praised Gupta’s enduring legacy, stating that his vision expanded the horizons of IIT Kharagpur and continues to inspire alumni to view giving back as an essential part of leadership.Over the course of his career, Gupta has supported numerous educational and philanthropic initiatives in both India and the United States, including investments in entrepreneurship education, women’s empowerment, vocational training, and academic infrastructure. His lifelong commitment reflects his belief that education is the most powerful catalyst for opportunity and societal progress.See entire article at www.vingupta.com About Vinod GuptaVinod Gupta is an entrepreneur and philanthropist best known as the founder and former chairman of infoUSA and the founder of DatabaseUSA and InfoFree.com. A graduate of IIT Kharagpur (Class of 1967), Gupta has dedicated much of his career to advancing entrepreneurship, education, and philanthropy. His establishment of the Vinod Gupta School of Management at IIT Kharagpur created the first management school in the IIT system and remains one of his most significant philanthropic legacies.

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