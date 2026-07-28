USACE, Veterans Affairs cut ribbon for new community living center at Tibor Rubin VAMC

LONG BEACH, Calif. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District joined the Department of Veterans Affairs and local veterans July 24 to celebrate the opening of a new 120-bed Community Living Center in Long Beach.

The facility, located at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, marks a significant milestone in providing state-of-the-art care to the nation's veterans.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiled a modern, three-story facility designed to provide long-term care with a focus on dignity, healing and a sense of home. The project represents a collaborative effort between the VA, USACE and construction partners to deliver on the nation's promise to care for its veterans.

"For the veteran who comes here, this is not a project; it is a place to rest, it is a place to recover, and it is a place to feel at home," said Maj. Antony Palocaren, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District deputy commander.

Palocaren continued to highlight the legacy of the facility's namesake, Tibor Rubin, a Holocaust survivor and Medal of Honor recipient, who served in the Korean War where he built a legacy of helping his fellow Soldiers, even after his service, at the now Tibor Rubin VAMC.

"Tibor Rubin believed we should show up for our veterans again and again and again — for as long as it takes," Palocaren said. "That's the legacy we're honoring today."

USACE provided project management and technical expertise, overseeing construction to ensure the facility met the complex specifications required for a modern medical center. Palocaren emphasized the shared mission of all entities involved.

"The VA brings its enduring commitment and care for the veterans," he said. "(USACE) brings its responsibility to deliver. Our industry partners bring the skill to turn a shared vision into a place of healing. Different roles, one mission."

The new center replaces aging residential facilities, offering veterans private rooms, modern amenities and terraces with views of the campus. USACE is involved in multiple projects on campus aiming to modernize infrastructure and construct new facilities that enhance health care outcomes for veterans. Just last year, the LA District participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two mental health facilities on campus. Acting VA Long Beach director Cristina White said the project is an ongoing part of the journey for the medical center to become the nation's top health care system.

At the forefront of the ribbon cutting was Resident Council President Bill Jimenez, a veteran, who thanked the nursing staff directly.

"You guys are the backbone of this industry,” he said. “That gives us the will to keep walking, keep running, keep going forward … to better ourselves and to heal ourselves.”

USACE continues its progress across its portfolio of VA projects, aiming to deliver vital engineering solutions to its nation’s veterans. The LA District is involved in projects at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach, California; Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center in San Diego, California; and West Los Angeles VA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. To learn more about these projects, visit [spl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Mega-Projects/Veterans-Affairs-Medical-Facilities](https://www.spl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Mega-Projects/Veterans-Affairs-Medical-Facilities/).

Date Taken: 07.27.2026 Date Posted: 07.28.2026 15:57 Story ID: 570919 Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE, Veterans Affairs cut ribbon for new community living center at Tibor Rubin VAMC, by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.