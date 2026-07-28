Apex Digitizing Adds Verified Supplier Listing on Thomas.net as Demand for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Grows

Apex Digitizing work ApexDigitizing Logo Thomas.net verified supplier

Apex Digitizing joins Thomas.net as a verified supplier, offering flat-rate embroidery digitizing, custom patches, and vector art services since 2012.

A lot of the businesses that reach out to us compare several vendors first. Having our information verified on Thomas.net makes that process easier for them.” — Apex Digitizing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston-based embroidery digitizing company has joined the Thomas.net supplier directory, giving apparel decorators and industrial buyers another channel to verify its services before placing an order.Apex Digitizing, an embroidery digitizing company based in Houston, Texas, has established a verified supplier profile on Thomas.net , a widely used industrial sourcing directory. The listing gives procurement teams, embroidery shops, and apparel decorators a way to review the company's services, pricing, and contact information through a third-party platform commonly used for supplier vetting.The move comes as more apparel decorators and promotional product companies choose to outsource digitizing rather than staff it in-house. Digitizing, the process of converting logo artwork into a stitch file an embroidery machine can read, requires specialized software and training that many smaller shops do not maintain internally.Why Buyers Use Sourcing Directories to Vet Digitizing VendorsThomas.net is primarily used by industrial buyers to locate and verify manufacturers, service providers, and custom suppliers. According to the platform, buyers use listed company details such as years in operation, address, and documented capabilities to assess whether a supplier is established enough to handle recurring or high-volume work.For a service business like Apex Digitizing, this type of listing functions differently than a typical customer review site. It is aimed at business buyers who are comparing multiple vendors before committing to a working relationship, rather than individual consumers.A Company Built Around Turnaround Speed and Fixed PricingApex Digitizing has operated since 2012, working primarily with embroidery shops, uniform suppliers, and promotional product companies that need digitizing handled quickly and predictably. Left chest and cap designs are priced at a flat $15 regardless of stitch count, and standard orders are completed in four to six hours, with rush orders available in two to four hours at no added charge.In addition to digitizing, the company produces custom embroidered patches , along with leather and PVC patch options, for clients who need a finished product rather than a digital file. A separate vector art department handles logo cleanup and redraws for artwork that is not yet suitable for digitizing, a common need with older or low-resolution logos.Commenting on the Thomas.net listing, a company representative said:"A lot of the businesses that reach out to us are comparing several digitizing vendors before deciding who to work with. Having our information verified on a platform buyers already trust makes that comparison easier for them." — Apex DigitizingExisting Clients Cite Consistency Over TimeOutdoor Cap, a longtime client, said the company handles rush orders without delays. Squeegee Bros INC reported that order quality has stayed consistent across repeated use of the service. Esix Sports Wear stated that the company meets delivery deadlines and communicates clearly when questions come up mid-order.How Clients Place OrdersNew clients register on the company website, upload artwork, and provide instructions on placement, sizing, and machine type. Files are returned by email once digitizing and internal quality review are complete, and every order includes a digital sew-out showing how the design will appear once stitched. Payment is accepted through PayPal and major credit cards, and clients placing recurring orders can arrange weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly billing.About Apex DigitizingApex Digitizing is an embroidery digitizing company headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating since 2012. The company provides embroidery digitizing, vector art conversion, and custom patch production to clients in the United States and internationally, and maintains a verified supplier profile on Thomas.net. More information is available at apexdigitizing.com.

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