Travel Advisory: Travel Lane Reduction Scheduled for Rapid Replacement of the Diamond Hill Road Bridge over I-295 in Cumberland

Starting on Friday night, August 7, RIDOT will reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one in each direction at the Diamond Hill Road Bridge (Route 114) where it passes over I-295 in Cumberland. The change, expected to last for about three months, is part of an ongoing rapid bridge replacement project.

With the lane reduction, RIDOT will shift all travel lanes along Diamond Hill Road to the portion of the bridge that carries northbound traffic. This will free up the southbound side of the bridge so RIDOT can demolish it.

During demolition, traffic may be detoured overnight on Diamond Hill Road over I-295, with one lane of traffic remaining on I-295 under the bridge. Specific closure information will be posted as it is scheduled at: www.ridot.net/travel/traveladvisories.php.

Once the northbound side is rebuilt, RIDOT will rebuild the southbound side of the bridge. All ramps to and from I-295 will remain open.

Through this $63.5 million project, RIDOT has been using accelerated bridge construction methods to rapidly replace the Diamond Hill Road and Douglas Pike bridges. This approach saves motorists up to two years of lane closures and shifts associated with conventional construction. The Douglas Pike Bridge in Smithfield opened to traffic in late spring. Full project completion is slated for spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.