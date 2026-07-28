State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Bridge Replacement Project on State Route 420 in Stockholm

Meeting Set for Wednesday, August 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Lawrence Central High School

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, pertaining to a bridge replacement project along State Route 420 in the town of Stockholm, St. Lawrence County.

The open-house style meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Lawrence Central High School, 1039 NY Route 11C, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.

The session will provide an opportunity for discussion with representatives from NYSDOT and the project consultant, who will be available to listen to feedback and answer questions from attendees. A brief presentation will be given at 6:00 p.m.

The project aims to enhance resiliency and safety by replacing the State Route 420 bridge over the West Branch of the Saint Regis River in the town of Stockholm, St. Lawrence County. Construction is anticipated to begin during the 2028 construction season. More information about the project can be found at https://projectdocs.dot.ny.gov/ .

For further information or to submit written comments regarding this project, please contact Randall Novak, NYSDOT Project Manager, Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or email Randall.Novak@dot.ny.gov.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.



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