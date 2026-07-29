PCI Energy Solutions Empowers Large Renewable Energy Producer with Multi-Market Outage Management System

Deployment streamlines outage planning, coordination, and compliance across 12 North American energy markets.

Partnering with PCI to implement their OMS platform has been a game-changer for our operational strategy.” — Wayne Dias, EDF power solutions

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Energy Solutions is thrilled to announce that EDF power solutions North America, one of the largest renewable energy developers and operations and maintenance providers, has officially gone live with PCI’s state-of-the-art Outage Management System (OMS). This landmark implementation seamlessly unifies outage management across 12 diverse North American energy markets, setting a new benchmark for large-scale renewable operations.

Operating across a fragmented energy grid presents immense compliance and logistical hurdles for major players. PCI’s OMS platform solves this complexity by consolidating outage planning, real-time coordination, and market compliance into a single, intuitive interface. The successful deployment spans major regional structures, including SPP, MISO, CAISO, PJM, ERCOT, AESO, IESO, ISO-NE, HECO, NYISO, and Hydro-Québec.

“We engineered our platform specifically to eliminate the friction that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) face when operating across multiple regions,” said Arun Devarakonda, Vice President at PCI. “EDF power solutions is a prime example of how centralizing disparate market workflows unlocks massive operational value. By removing administrative burdens, they can focus entirely on what they do best: delivering reliable, clean energy to the grid.”

“Partnering with PCI to implement their OMS platform has been a game-changer for our operational strategy,” said Wayne Dias, Senior Director of Operational Technology at EDF power solutions. “This solution enhances our day-to-day efficiency and provides the robust framework we need to support our large renewable portfolio and reliably serve our customers.”

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We’re a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We’re based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Learn more at pcienergysolutions.com.

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