Women's Foundation of the South Elects Three New Members to Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) today announced the election of Victoria Adams Phipps, Mary Tveit, and Sha-Kim Wilson to its Board of Directors. Elected during the Foundation's June 17 board meeting, the three new directors bring decades of leadership experience in philanthropy, strategic communications, economic development, and community impact.

Their appointments further strengthen the Foundation's strategic leadership as Women's Foundation of the South continues its work to build the health, wealth, and power of women, girls, and gender-expansive people of color throughout the South.

"The strength of the Women's Foundation of the South has always been rooted in the vision, wisdom, and leadership of the people who guide our work," said Carmen Randolph, Founding President and CEO of Women's Foundation of the South. "Mary, Sha-Kim, and Victoria each bring extraordinary experience, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to advancing equity and opportunity. Their leadership will help strengthen our ability to invest in communities, cultivate partnerships, and advance lasting change throughout the South."

The Foundation also recognizes the ongoing leadership of its already-serving Board of Directors: Ruby Bright, Reginald Canal, Monica Coleman, Kalisha Dessources Figures, Ph.D., Summer Duperon, Shelli Golson-Mickens, Sonny Haynes, Janae Jamison, Nasreen Jilani, Lori Spicer Robertson, and Donna-Marie Winn.

New Board Members

Victoria Adams Phipps is Vice President of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she oversees a multi-million-dollar grant portfolio focused on workforce development, small business growth, financial capability, and community development. Her experience across the corporate, nonprofit, and public sectors has centered on developing cross-sector partnerships, advancing inclusive economic growth, and creating measurable community

impact.

Mary Tveit is President and Founder of Sol Design, a strategic branding and communications agency she established in 2001. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations strengthen their positioning, messaging, and community engagement through thoughtful brand strategy and marketing communications. Her clients have included Emory Healthcare, Zoo Atlanta, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, among many others.

Sha-Kim Wilson serves as Vice President of Business Development at Tides Foundation and has more than twenty-five years of experience building strategic partnerships that expand opportunity and advance social change. A trusted advisor to organizations nationwide, she is also the founder of Helen's Hands, a nonprofit supporting Alzheimer's caregivers, and currently serves on the board of B.R.E.A.T.H.E. while pursuing her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership.

Collectively, these new directors bring complementary expertise that will help guide Women's Foundation of the South as it expands its philanthropic investments, strengthens regional partnerships, and advances community-led solutions throughout the South.

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About Women's Foundation of the South

The Women's Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public regional foundation of its kind dedicated to building the health, wealth, and power of women, girls, and gender-expansive people in the Southern United States. Founded in 2021, WFS enters its fifth year as both a philanthropic institution and a catalyst for regional transformation, investing in the people, movements, and institutions driving change across the South.

Led by experienced grantmakers of color, WFS mobilizes capital, strengthens movement infrastructure, amplifies authentic narratives, and fosters cross-sector collaboration to build the ecosystems necessary for lasting change. Grounded in the belief that those closest to challenges are closest to solutions, WFS centers the leadership and lived experiences of women and girls throughout the region. As a permanent, endowed institution, WFS is building a flourishing South where women, girls, and gender-expansive people are healthy, safe, well-resourced, and empowered to determine their own destinies.

Learn more at womensfoundationsouth.org.

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