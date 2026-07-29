Pivot Energy Recognized as Solar Power World’s Top 2026 Solar Contractor for 7th Time

Company ranks in Top 10 on 2026’s National Solar Developers and Community Solar Contractors Lists

Being recognized on Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractors list ranking is a testament to Pivot Energy’s strength, our people, our culture, and our success constructing projects.” — Jason Smith, Senior Vice President, Project Delivery, Pivot Energy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a leading, national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, is thrilled to once again be recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World. The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States, and this year, Pivot ranked in the following categories:- No. 4 on the National Community Solar Contractors list- No. 9 on the National Solar Developers list- No. 6 contractor in Maryland- No. 7 contractor in Colorado- No. 13 contractor in Illinois"Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation.""Being recognized on Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractors list ranking is a testament to Pivot Energy’s strength, our people, our culture, and our success constructing projects – all coming together,” said Jason Smith, Senior Vice President, Project Delivery, Pivot Energy. “Despite a complex development landscape, the demand for solar energy remains strong, and this recognition shows Pivot Energy is delivering on that demand. We are proud of the work we’re doing, what we're delivering to communities, the jobs we’re creating, and the affordable, reliable renewable power we are providing.”As a leading solar developer, Pivot successfully constructed 85 solar projects, totaling over 126,000 kilowatts of renewable energy in 2025. Pivot plans to build more than Pivot plans to build more than 150 projects in 2026 and 2027. This is Pivot’s seventh time being on the Top Solar Contractor List. The company was previously recognized by Solar Power World as a Top Solar Contractor in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025.2025 was defined by Pivot’s significant corporate partnerships, including Walmart, Microsoft, Rivian, and Tapestry. The company also continued its purpose-driven development and delivery practices, with 95% of its qualified ground-mounted solar arrays integrating agrivoltaic elements and donating nearly $1 million to community organizations. Dual use is a priority for Pivot. This approach helps the grid, the farmers, and the local communities.This award reflects Pivot’s commitment to advancing equitable, forward-thinking solutions that go above and beyond industry standards and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.About Pivot EnergyFounded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

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