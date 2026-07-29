U.S. Endowment releases national Markets Matter Action Plan to rebuild markets for forest residuals

The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests. The Markets Matter Action Plan identifies priorities to strengthen markets for small-diameter and residual wood fiber.

Framework addresses mill closures, lost rural jobs and declining forest health tied to weak markets for wood fiber and forest residuals

The Markets Matter Action Plan reflects the priorities and solutions identified by those closest to the challenge, and the Endowment is committed to helping lead this work.” — Matt Krumenauer, VP markets, U.S. Endowment

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (the Endowment) today released the Markets Matter Action Plan , a coordinated framework to address one of the most urgent structural challenges facing America’s forests — rebuilding and expanding viable markets for small-diameter and residual wood fiber. The plan serves as a guide for organizations, policymakers, companies, investors and individuals working to strengthen forest health and rural economic vitality.Every year, more than 56 million bone-dry tons of wood fiber generated by America's forests and mills — including small-diameter material, low-value wood and residual wood fiber — go unused due to a lack of viable markets. Additionally, addressing the backlog of necessary forest thinning across more than 130 million acres would generate even more material for lasting forest product markets. When markets for forest products weaken, sustainable forest management declines, mills close, loggers and haulers lose work, rural communities lose employers, and tax revenue and forest health deteriorate.The Action Plan is a result of the Markets Matter Convening, held this past May in Madison, Wisconsin, where more than 230 leaders from industry, public agencies, philanthropy, technology, energy, investment, research, conservation, Tribal forestry and rural development came together to pivot from diagnosis to action. The plan identifies three priority actions:1. Advance enabling policy.2. Identify and mobilize capital.3. Turn forest resilience into an investment opportunity."We are grateful to the hundreds of individuals and organizations that have contributed their expertise and energy to this effort," said Matt Krumenauer, vice president of markets at the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. "The Markets Matter Action Plan reflects the priorities and solutions identified by those closest to the challenge. The Endowment is committed to helping lead this work, but we can’t do this alone. We invite you to work with us on the actions we have identified together."The Endowment hosted a webinar on July 22 for participants of the Markets Matter Convening and is releasing the Action Plan and a recording of the webinar on its website. Implementation will be coordinated by an Endowment-led advisory group, with cross-sector partners leading specific actions.“The Markets Matter Action Plan is recognition that forest health depends on a wide range of people and industry working together. Developing a plan to sustain and expand markets will encourage the retention and expansion of sawmills and other wood products infrastructure needed to produce wood products Americans want,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “Rebuilding and expanding the wood industry supports rural jobs and economies and helps the Forest Service reduce the risk of wildfire, provide clean water, and recreation experiences for millions of people.”The Action Plan, full convening proceedings and supporting analyses are available online About the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and CommunitiesThe U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and enduring change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities. To learn more about the Endowment, please visit our website at www.usendowment.org

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