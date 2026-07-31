Victory Recovery Partners Launches Gambling Treatment Program in Farmingville

Qualified Problem Gambling Professionals now treating gambling disorder at the Farmingville center, with the program expanding to Shirley in August.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victory Recovery Partners has launched a dedicated program for gambling addiction treatment in Farmingville , NY, bringing credentialed clinical care for gambling disorder into the same outpatient setting where the practice already treats substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.The program is staffed by Qualified Problem Gambling Professionals (QPGPs), clinicians specifically credentialed by New York State to assess and treat gambling disorder. That distinction matters. Problem gambling is frequently handled as a side conversation inside general addiction counseling, or left to peer support alone, and patients often end up cycling through providers who are not trained to treat it directly.Gambling has also become considerably easier to access. Since mobile sports betting went live in New York in January 2022, betting moved from a destination to something that lives on a phone, available at any hour, with no closing time and no physical barrier between an impulse and a wager. Clinicians across the state have been seeing the downstream effects in their intake conversations.Care at Victory is built around clinically validated counseling interventions that target gambling behaviors and the triggers sitting underneath them. Patients work through structured relapse prevention planning, develop healthy coping skills, and get practical support on financial recovery, which is often the part that keeps people from reaching out in the first place. The approach treats the whole person rather than the behavior in isolation.Gambling disorder also rarely shows up by itself. Anxiety, depression, and substance use frequently run alongside it, and treating one while ignoring the others tends to produce short-lived results. Victory's dual diagnosis treatment model addresses both together, with psychiatric services, medication management, individual and group counseling, and family therapy coordinated by a personal recovery partner who oversees the patient's full treatment experience. Gambling care slots into that existing continuum rather than sitting off to the side as a standalone offering.The program is certified by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and follows the same access standards as the rest of Victory's practice. There are no waitlists, walk-ins are accepted, and most new patients are admitted within 24 to 48 hours. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and helps uninsured patients qualify for coverage or arrange self-pay rates. A dedicated line for gambling treatment inquiries is available at 631-696-4357.Farmingville is the first Victory location offering the program, with the Shirley center scheduled to begin gambling treatment services in August. Additional locations are expected to follow as the program grows across Victory's Long Island network.About Victory Recovery PartnersVictory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates multiple centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory's centers offers support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances, gambling disorder, and co-occurring mental health concerns. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24 to 48 hours. For more information about Victory Recovery Partners, please call (631) 528-1720, or visit www.VictoryRP.com

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