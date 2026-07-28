Registration open for conference in Bend featuring workplace safety, health skill-building opportunities

A two-day event in Bend will offer employers and workers opportunities to sharpen their skills in building and maintaining safe and healthy workplaces. The Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference – scheduled Sept. 28-29 at the Riverhouse Lodge Convention Center – will address a variety of topics, including fall protection, safety committees, heat-illness prevention and wildfire smoke requirements, chemical safety, and support for emergency services workers and first responders.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the conference will feature a keynote address, “Finding Your Beat, the Rhythm of Life,” by Tim Eggebraaten, a certified speaking professional who is also known as “The Off-Duty Chief.” Eggebraaten, who worked in law enforcement for 28 years, will use his storytelling, humor, and musical talents to reveal practical strategies for navigating stress, bolstering mental and emotional well-being, and reconnecting with what matters most: purpose, people, and personal growth.

The Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference is a collaborative effort of Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) and the Central Oregon Safety & Health Association.

The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association’s Safety and Health Section helped create the conference’s emergency services/first responder track. The track’s topics include building organizational resilience, strengthening emergency preparedness and training in central Oregon, and how to start or refine mentorship programs.

Other conference topics include:

I’m on the Safety Committee, Now What?

Confined Spaces: What You Need to Know

Hazard Identification

Voluntary Compliance: The Value of Engaged Employees

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Considerations

Strong Teams Start Here: Fostering Psychological Safety at Work

The Prescription to Lowering Your Driver Risk

Avoid a Catastrophe: Implement the Principles of Process Safety

Oregon OSHA’s Fall Protection Options for General Industry

Effective Quarterly Safety Inspections

Registration for the two-day event is $260. The cost to attend only one day is $130. To register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/central26. For information about statewide workplace safety and health conferences co-sponsored by Oregon OSHA, visit osha.oregon.gov/conferences/Pages/index.aspx, call 503-947-7411, or send an email to oregon.conferences@dcbs.oregon.gov.

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Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov