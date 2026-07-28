ICYMI: Donna Soucy: 100 Days to Turn the Page for New Hampshire

In Case You Missed It, Donna Soucy’s latest Union Leader column lays out what’s at stake for New Hampshire Democrats with less than 100 days to go until the general election. Hardworking families across New Hampshire are “being squeezed by rising costs thanks to Donald Trump,” yet all Kelly Ayotte and Concord Republicans have done is “mirror the worst of Donald Trump’s costly and chaotic agenda.” It’s been nearly two years with Costly Kelly in the corner office, and if one thing remains clear, Granite Staters “can’t afford two more years of Kelly Ayotte and Republican majorities in Concord and Washington.” In November, New Hampshire families will have the “opportunity to turn the page” by sending Cinde Warmington to the corner office and electing Democratic majorities to the State House and to Congress. Read more: Union Leader: Donna Soucy: 100 days to turn the page for New Hampshire In approximately 100 days, Granite Staters will head to the polls with one thing front of mind: can they still afford to build a life here?

Every election we hear the same thing from politicians and pundits alike: “the stakes couldn’t be higher.” So, what makes 2026 any different? This year, it’s truly something more. The forces shaping this election have been building for years. Families are being squeezed by rising costs thanks to Donald Trump’s costly and chaotic agenda. His disastrous trade wars have deeply impacted our communities across the state, forcing many small businesses to struggle month to month or simply shutter their doors. And the costs of Trump’s war with Iran continue to add up. In New Hampshire, Granite Staters have soured on Kelly Ayotte’s slash-and-burn agenda — and that couldn’t be more clearly demonstrated than by the fact that she has the worst approval ratings of any first-term governor in more than 30 years.

While Democrats have been organizing in communities across the state, Republicans have too often been organizing against one another. The NHGOP has been bogged down by historical recruitment failures and bitter party infighting, causing primaries all over the state; Democrats have quietly done the work that elections are built upon.

Curious just how bad the lack of GOP enthusiasm is? The NHGOP filed candidates in just 45 county offices statewide — the lowest footprint in modern party memory. Even among those 45 candidates, 10 are trapped in competitive primary battles. In stark contrast, Democrats filed for 51 county offices, their highest mark since the 2020 cycle.

That contrast doesn’t stop at the county level.

From governor and Executive Council to the State House and Senate, candidates are stepping forward, laser-focused and ready to tackle the issues that have forced families to ask themselves the very question of whether or not they can continue to live and thrive in this state.

Instead, Granite Staters continue to face rising costs for housing, health care, groceries and electricity, and all Kelly Ayotte has done is mirror the worst of Donald Trump’s costly and chaotic agenda. Leadership is about priorities, and Governor Ayotte’s priorities have been clear. While working families have struggled to keep up with the cost of living, she has slashed investments in affordable housing, imposed new Medicaid premiums and either stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Donald Trump or silently cowered in her office, instead of standing up for Granite Staters.

One hundred days may sound like a long time. But in reality, it will pass quickly. So, as the lawn signs begin to pop up and the campaign literature inevitably ends up on your doorstep, ask yourself this: after nearly two years in office, are you better off than you were before Kelly Ayotte became governor? The answer: Granite Staters can’t afford two more years of Kelly Ayotte and Republican majorities in Concord and Washington.

In just 100 days, voters have an opportunity to turn the page — not only by electing new leadership to the corner office with Cinde Warmington, but by sending a Democratic majority to the State House and to Washington who are ready to restore the commonsense leadership Granite Staters expect.