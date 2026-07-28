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UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: US 160 Lane Closures between Greene Co Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey St

(Changes have been made to the news release. Please see the changes underlined below.)

Where: U.S. Route 160 lane Closures between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard

When: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday, July 29 & 30

What: MoDOT crews to repair the pavement. Crews were able to implement lane closures to complete the work instead of a complete closure of Route 160.

Traffic Impacts:

  • U.S. Route 160 lane Closures between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard
  • Drivers will encounter flaggers directing them through the work zone
  • Watch for crews and equipment working close to traffic
  • No signed detours. Drivers urged to find alternate routes.
  • Signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: US 160 Lane Closures between Greene Co Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey St

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