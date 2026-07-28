UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: US 160 Lane Closures between Greene Co Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey St

(Changes have been made to the news release. Please see the changes underlined below.)

Where: U.S. Route 160 lane Closures between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard

When: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday, July 29 & 30

What: MoDOT crews to repair the pavement. Crews were able to implement lane closures to complete the work instead of a complete closure of Route 160.

Traffic Impacts:

U.S. Route 160 lane Closures between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard

between Greene County Route AB/Z and Farm Road 76/Willey Street In Willard Drivers will encounter flaggers directing them through the work zone

Watch for crews and equipment working close to traffic

No signed detours. Drivers urged to find alternate routes.

Signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

###

END

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down