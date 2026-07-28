'How to Write an Instant Bestseller' Reaches No. 1 on Amazon in Three Categories

Bobby & Robert post with their book

New book by Robert Hicks and John Tran shows business authors how to launch successfully, build authority, and turn a book into a long-term growth asset

LONDON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How to Write an Instant Bestseller, a new book by Robert Hicks and John Tran, has reached No. 1 on Amazon in three categories: Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Writing Skills.Written for entrepreneurs, executives, consultants, coaches, speakers, professionals, and other business authors, the book provides a practical roadmap for successfully launching a book in today’s crowded marketplace.Many business professionals write books to share their expertise, establish credibility, attract clients, or create new opportunities. However, simply publishing a book does not guarantee that readers will find it.How to Write an Instant Bestseller addresses the gap between writing a book and successfully bringing it to market.“Writing a great book is only part of the process,” said Hicks. “Business authors also need a clear strategy for positioning, launching, and promoting their work. We created this guide to make that process easier to understand and execute.”The concise, action-oriented book walks readers through a repeatable launch process designed to increase visibility, generate early momentum, and improve a book’s chances of reaching the top of its Amazon categories.Readers will learn:A 10-step system for taking a book from manuscript to launchHow to select Amazon categories that improve discoverabilityStrategies for generating reviews and early reader engagementA five-day campaign for increasing downloads, sales, and visibilityHow to position a book as a professional credibility assetWays to use a book to attract clients, customers, and speaking opportunitiesHow sales funnels can increase the long-term value of each readerCommon mistakes that prevent business books from reaching their potentialThe book also encourages authors to think beyond royalties. For business professionals, a book can serve as a powerful introduction to their expertise, services, ideas, and brand.A well-positioned book may help an author build trust, strengthen professional authority, create media opportunities, support lead generation, and start valuable conversations with prospective clients or partners.“Your book should continue creating opportunities long after launch day,” said Tran. “When it is supported by the right strategy, it can become a lasting platform for your ideas and your business.”Early readers have praised the book for its practical and accessible approach.“A valuable read not only for first-time authors, but all authors,” wrote reviewer M. Davis.Amber Blackwell called it “a fail-safe strategy guide for new and old authors.”Matt Medlen described it as “a must-have launch playbook,” while Shaylee Burch called it “perfect for aspiring writers.”Rather than focusing solely on writing, formatting, or publishing mechanics, How to Write an Instant Bestseller introduces readers to the broader business strategy behind a successful book launch.The book is intended for both first-time and experienced authors who want a straightforward system they can adapt to their goals, audience, and industry.How to Write an Instant Bestseller is now available on Amazon.To purchase the book or learn more, visit:About the AuthorsRobert Hicks is an entrepreneur, author, filmmaker, and marketing strategist. He is the founder of StoryReel Studios, a book marketing company that helps authors promote their work, build their brands, and reach more readers.John Tran is an author, entrepreneur, and publishing strategist who works with authors to transform their knowledge and ideas into books that build authority and create new opportunities.Media ContactRobert HicksStoryReel StudiosRobert@StoryReelStudios.com

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