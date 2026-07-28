REMINDER: Kelly Ayotte’s School Voucher Scheme is Costing Taxpayers Millions While Leaving Public Schools Behind

Kelly Ayotte and New Hampshire Republicans have funneled millions in taxpayer dollars into their overbudget, property tax-hiking school voucher scheme. In just one year, more than $53 million was spent paying private school tuition for wealthy families. On average, taxpayers spend nearly $5,000 per year helping fund private school education for each student enrolled in the voucher program. Meanwhile, the state provides just over $3,000 for a child attending a public school. In recent months, Ayotte’s voucher scheme has come under increased scrutiny as oversight failures persist. The disastrous program has resulted in a “wide latitude” of spending for the program, and the Education Freedom Savings Account Oversight Committee, which did not hold a single public meeting in more than a year, missed its deadline to produce a required end-of-year report. “Kelly Ayotte's school voucher scheme is a scam,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Kelly is driving up property taxes all to subsidize private school tuition for wealthy families while our public schools are asked to do more with less. This isn’t school choice; it’s Kelly Ayotte choosing wealthy families over working families.”

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