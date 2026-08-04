Smiley Aesthetics Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award Winner

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiley Aesthetics has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award winner, recognizing the practice's commitment to personalized aesthetic care, client education, and natural-looking results. The award highlights businesses that have earned the trust of their communities through exceptional service and a consistent dedication to their clients, making the recognition a meaningful milestone for the growing practice.Known for their customized approach, Smiley Aesthetics offers a range of services including Botox and injectables, dermal fillers, microneedling, skin rejuvenation treatments, medical-grade skincare, and wellness support. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all model, the practice develops individualized treatment plans tailored to each client's goals, features, and comfort level. That philosophy is supported by more than 19 years of healthcare experience, allowing the team to combine medical expertise with advanced aesthetic training and a strong focus on safety."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said a member of the Smiley Aesthetics team. "Our goal has always been to help clients feel confident, informed, and comfortable throughout their journey. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day, and we are grateful to be part of helping them look and feel their best."The practice has built its reputation on creating a welcoming environment where clients feel heard and supported. Education remains a key part of the process, helping individuals understand their options and make decisions that align with their personal goals. That commitment to communication and individualized care has helped Smiley Aesthetics establish lasting relationships with clients throughout the region.As Smiley Aesthetics celebrates their 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award, the team remains focused on its mission to help clients "Own your beauty from the inside out." Looking ahead, they plan to continue expanding access to innovative treatments while maintaining the personalized experience that has become their hallmark.For more information, click here.

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