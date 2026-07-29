M2M Tech Named Official Event Partner of the Sustainable Blue Economy Summit in Halifax

HALIFAX, CANADA, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HALIFAX, NS — July 29 2026 — The Sustainable Blue Economy Summit (SBES) is pleased to announce M2M Tech as an Official Event Partner for the Sustainable Blue Economy Summit, taking place on September 18, 2026, at The Westin Nova Scotian, Halifax, NS.

As governments, industry leaders, investors, and innovators work to advance sustainable ocean growth, the need for practical technologies that improve efficiency and decision-making has never been greater.

M2M Tech brings that focus to the blue economy through AI-powered solutions that help organizations turn data into action by optimizing operations, monitoring assets, and reducing risk.

The Sustainable Blue Economy Summit is built around a simple but urgent challenge: how do we move from ocean potential to performance? Through conversations on investment, innovation, and partnerships, the Summit brings together leaders to transform ideas into action and build a stronger ocean economy.

As the Official Event Partner, M2M Tech supports the Summit’s focus on turning ocean potential into real-world performance. Through its work in marine asset monitoring, predictive operations, energy optimization, adaptive control automation, and enterprise AI solutions, M2M Tech helps organizations improve efficiency, make better decisions, and scale technology solutions across the marine sector.

This aligns with the Summit’s vision for a blue economy where innovation moves beyond ideas. By combining operational expertise with advanced technology, M2M Tech is helping ocean industries navigate challenges, improve performance, and unlock new opportunities for long-term success.



Innovation Stage Spotlight: M2M Tech

M2M Tech will take the Innovation Stage at the Sustainable Blue Economy Summit to showcase DeckGuard Vision, an edge AI-powered computer vision system designed to improve safety and operational awareness in maritime environments. Presented by Kedar Kodgire, AI Engineer at M2M Tech, the solution delivers real-time detection of safety-critical incidents directly on-device, eliminating the need for continuous cloud video streaming and enabling reliable performance even with low internet connectivity.

Built for shipboard operations, with computer vision models that could be adapted for related environments such as flight-deck operations, DeckGuard Vision uses advanced computer vision models to identify PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and safety-zone violations, person-down and man-overboard situations, cargo and sling handling anomalies, and near-miss events. By integrating seamlessly with existing shipboard systems, the platform provides insights that help crews respond to safety concerns faster and reduce operational hazards.

As part of the Innovation Showcase, M2M Tech will demonstrate how scalable, deployment-ready AI solutions like DeckGuard Vision are helping advance a safer, smarter, and more sustainable blue economy. Attendees can also connect with the team at their booth and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.



About the Sustainable Blue Economy Summit

The Sustainable Blue Economy Summit brings together the leaders, innovators, investors, and industry stakeholders who are advancing sustainable ocean growth. Focused on solutions, the Summit explores what is driving successful acceleration of ocean climate solutions and how we can collaborate to create bigger impact.



Partner with us

Demonstrate your blue economy leadership by partnering with Ocean Alliance Canada for this year’s Summit.

Partners can engage with attendees directly, share insights with high-level stakeholders, and position themselves as leaders in the conversation around the future of Canada's blue economy.

Learn more about sponsorship opportunities: https://oceanalliancecanada.ca/blue-economy-summit-2026/sponsorship/



Register for the Sustainable Blue Economy Summit

Join executives, policymakers, investors, researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators on September 18, 2026, to explore solutions, partnerships, and opportunities that are turning ocean potential into performance.

Plus, join us for a Pre-Summit kick-off reception included in your ticket, on September 17th, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reserve your spot today: https://oceanalliancecanada.ca/blue-economy-summit-2026/

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