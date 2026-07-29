Colorado Eye Consultants Welcomes Renowned Glaucoma Specialist Dr. Monica Ertel to Its Team

Monica Ertel, M.D., Ph.D.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Eye Consultants, a premier Littleton-based ophthalmology practice, is proud to announce that Monica Ertel, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained glaucoma specialist, has joined the practice. A well-known and highly respected figure in the Denver-area eye care community, Dr. Ertel brings a distinguished record of clinical excellence, surgical innovation, and academic leadership to a team known for providing personalized care from knowledgeable, experienced, board-certified ophthalmologists.

Dr. Ertel specializes in the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), cataract surgery, and comprehensive ophthalmic care. Her arrival strengthens Colorado Eye Consultants' commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered care to the Littleton community and the greater Denver metro area.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Dr. Ertel earned both her medical degree and her doctorate in pharmacology from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. She completed an internship in internal medicine at LSU before pursuing ophthalmology residency training at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, followed by a glaucoma fellowship at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Before joining Colorado Eye Consultants, Dr. Ertel served on the faculty of the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where she held leadership positions including Residency Program Director and Medical Director of the Boulder satellite office of the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center. She has also served as President of the Colorado Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons and has been recognized with numerous teaching and academic awards throughout her career.

A prolific researcher, Dr. Ertel has authored more than two dozen peer-reviewed scientific publications and book chapters and has presented research nationally and internationally on glaucoma diagnosis, treatment, surgical innovation, and patient care. Her work has contributed to advances in glaucoma management, telemedicine, and surgical outcomes research.

"Exceptional eye care begins with understanding each patient's unique needs and goals," said Dr. Ertel. "I partner with patients to develop individualized treatment plans that incorporate the latest advancements in glaucoma care. My goal is to preserve vision so that my patients can enjoy the highest quality of life."

Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Ertel is passionate about patient education, believing that informed patients make better decisions about their eye health. Outside of medicine, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two teenage daughters, exploring Colorado's mountains, and cheering on her daughters at lacrosse games. She is also an avid runner with a special interest in culinary medicine and the role of nutrition in overall health and wellness.

Committed to ensuring patients receive the clarity they need to see the most important things in their world, Colorado Eye Consultants offers same-day appointments and a full range of services from its office in Littleton, CO. Dr. Ertel is now seeing patients. To schedule an appointment, call (303) 730-0404 or visit coloradoeyeconsultants.com.

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